Originally posted on September 25, 2024 @ 1:40 pm
Mandy Moore Welcomes Third Child
Baby makes the Big Three complete! Singer and actress Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith have welcomed their third child, a little girl named Louise Everett. She joins brothers Augustus (Gus) and Oscar (Ozzie) completing her Big Three, which is a reference to her This is Us family.
Check out her sweet announcement below!
View this post on Instagram
Congratulations to the family.
