Mandy Moore Welcomes Third Child

Mandy Moore Welcomes Third Child

Baby makes the Big Three complete! Singer and actress Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith have welcomed their third child, a little girl named Louise Everett. She joins brothers Augustus (Gus) and Oscar (Ozzie) completing her Big Three, which is a reference to her This is Us family.

Check out her sweet announcement below!

View this post on Instagram Shared post on Time

Congratulations to the family.