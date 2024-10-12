Celebrity Babies

Mandy Moore Welcomes Third Child

By on Saturday, October 12, 2024

Originally posted on September 25, 2024 @ 1:40 pm

Baby makes the Big Three complete! Singer and actress Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith have welcomed their third child, a little girl named Louise Everett. She joins brothers Augustus (Gus) and Oscar (Ozzie) completing her Big Three, which is a reference to her This is Us family.

 

Check out her sweet announcement below!

 

 

Congratulations to the family.

