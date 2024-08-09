TV News

Stassi Schroeder Returns to Reality TV

By on Friday, August 9, 2024

She’s ba-ack! Vanderpump Rules alum Stassi Schroeder is returning to her reality TV roots by not only joining the next season of Vanderpump Villa, but she is also getting her very own show.

There is no word on how she will be a part of the former, but the latter is said to be called Stassi Says, which will be a docu-series.

Both Stassi and Lisa Vanderpump, her former boss and star of Vanderpump Villa confirmed the  news on social media.

 

More to come!

 

