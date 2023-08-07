1 0

Vanderpump Villa to Air on Hulu

Via press release:

Hulu today announced a 10-episode order of “Vanderpump Villa.” A launch date on the platform is forthcoming.

“Vanderpump Villa” follows the hand-picked staff of Lisa Vanderpump’s luxury French villa as they live and work together to navigate every extravagant desire of their well-to-do guests. Lisa Vanderpump (“Vanderpump Rules,” “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”) will executive produce. The show will be produced by Bunim/Murray Productions (“The Challenge,” “The Family Stallone,” “Surviving Bear Grylls,” “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls”). Entertainment 360 is also attached as a producer.

Born and raised in London, Lisa Vanderpump is a businesswoman, TV personality, author and philanthropist. In addition to being a producer and television personality, Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd, have been entrenched in the restaurant and nightclub industry since they started their partnership over 30 years ago. Most importantly, her philanthropic ventures are extremely close to her heart as advocates for the LGBTQ+ community and actively helps to end animal abuse.

The series order comes on the heels of a banner year in unscripted for Hulu, including the third season of “The Kardashians” and the recent order of 20 additional episodes of that show as well as “The D’Amelio Show”‘s forthcoming third season.

Lisa Vanderpump is repped by CAA, Entertainment360 and attorney Mitch Federer. Bunim/Murray Productions is repped by CAA

