So You Think You Can Dance Top Ten Revealed
MEET THE TOP 10 DANCERS REVEALED TONIGHT ON SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE
THE COMPETITIONCONTINUES IN TWO WEEKS WITH A MUSIC VIDEO CHALLENGE FEATURING CHOREOGRAPHY FROM PHILLIP AND MAKENZIE CHBEEB
AND LUTHER BROWN ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE
AIRING MONDAY, APRIL 15 AT 9/8c ON FOX
AND THE NEXT DAY ON HULU!
Dancers Will Face JudgesMaksim Chmerkovskiy,
Allison Holker and ReturningJudge JoJo Siwa
Alongside Host Cat Deeley
MEET THE TOP 10 DANCERS:
|Anthony
Age: 19
Hometown: Phoenix, AZ
Current City: Los Angeles, CA
Dance Style: Contemporary
|Avery
Age: 19
Hometown: Scottsdale, AZ
Current City: Tucson, AZ
Dance Style: Neoclassical
|Braylon
Age: 18
Hometown: Fort Hood, TX
Current City: Los Angeles, CA
Dance Style: Contemporary
|Dakayla
Age: 18
Hometown: Varico, FL
Current City: South Hampton, MA
Dance Style: Contemporary (Fusion)
|Easton
Age: 19
Hometown: Las Vegas, NV
Current City: Los Angeles, CA
Dance Style: Contemporary
|Jaylin
Age: 20
Hometown: Harrogate, TN
Current City: Los Angeles, CA
Dance Style: Hip Hop
|Madison
Age: 21
Hometown: Miami, FL / Las Vegas, NV
Current City: Los Angeles, CA
Dance Style: Jazz
|Mariyah
Age: 21
Hometown: Albuquerque, NM
Current City: Dallas, TX
Dance Style: Contemporary (Fusion)
|Olivia
Age: 23
Hometown: Little Falls, NJ
Current City: Totowa, NJ
Dance Style: Contemporary
|Roman
Age: 27
Hometown: Kiev, Ukraine
Current City: Brooklyn, NY
Dance Style: Ballroom/Latin
Eliminations Will Take Place Weekly,
with the Top 3 FinalistsCompeting in the Season’sSpectacular Finale,
but Only One Will Win the$100,000 Grand Prize
and be Crowned the Winner of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE Season 18.
Join the #SYTYCDconversation:
Twitter: @DANCEonFOX
Threads – @danceonfox
TikTok – @danceonfox
Instagram – @danceonfox
Facebook – @SoYouThinkYouCanDance