So You Think You Can Dance Quick-Cap for 6/1/2022

The Yeses:

Thiago Pacheco–Contemporary

Essence Wilmington–Hip-hop

Camila Schwartz–Latin

Decoy Munoz–Hip-hop

Rayln Johnson–Contemporary

Virginia Crouse–Contemporary

Mia Mellican–Contemporary

Flora Dickens–Contemporary

Waverly Fredricks–Contemporary

The No:

Malia Baker–Jazz. However, she was told she was incredibly talented, but not quite what they wanted for the show.

Next week is the choreography round. Stay tuned!

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com

