June 2, 2022

So You Think You Can Dance Quick-Cap for 6/1/2022

Sammi Turano June 1, 2022
SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE: A contestant at the Los Angeles auditions for SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airing Wednesday, May 25 (9:00-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. ©2022 Fox Media LLC. CR: Mike Yarish/FOX
The Yeses:

Thiago Pacheco–Contemporary

Essence Wilmington–Hip-hop

Camila Schwartz–Latin

Decoy Munoz–Hip-hop

Rayln Johnson–Contemporary

Virginia Crouse–Contemporary

Mia Mellican–Contemporary

Flora Dickens–Contemporary

Waverly Fredricks–Contemporary

The No:

Malia Baker–Jazz. However, she was told she was incredibly talented, but not quite what they wanted for the show.

Next week is the choreography round. Stay tuned!

 

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
