0 0 So You Think You Can Dance Quick-Cap for 6/1/2022 The Yeses:
Thiago Pacheco–Contemporary
Essence Wilmington–Hip-hop
Camila Schwartz–Latin
Decoy Munoz–Hip-hop
Rayln Johnson–Contemporary
Virginia Crouse–Contemporary
Mia Mellican–Contemporary
Flora Dickens–Contemporary
Waverly Fredricks–Contemporary
The No:
Malia Baker–Jazz. However, she was told she was incredibly talented, but not quite what they wanted for the show.
Next week is the choreography round. Stay tuned!
Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
