So You Think You Can Dance Top 8 Revealed

By on Wednesday, July 31, 2024

THE TOP 8 DANCERS ARE REVEALED TONIGHT ON

 SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE

 

OLIVIA ALBOHERAND AVERY GAY

ARE SENT HOME

 

THE COMPETITIONCONTINUES NEXT WEEK WITH A BROADWAY CHALLENGE FEATURING CHOREOGRAPHY FROM

AL BLACKSTONE AND SARAH O’GLEBY ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE

AIRING MONDAY, APRIL  22 AT 9/8c ON FOX 

AND THE NEXT DAY ON HULU!

 

Dancers Face Judges Maksim Chmerkovskiy, 

Allison Holker and JoJo Siwa

Alongside Host Cat Deeley

THE TOP 8 DANCERS:

Anthony

Age: 19

Hometown: Phoenix, AZ

Current City: Los Angeles, CA

Dance Style: Contemporary

IG: @anthony_curley

 Braylon

Age: 18

Hometown: Fort Hood, TX

Current City: Los Angeles, CA

Dance Style: Contemporary

IG: @braylonbrowner
Dakayla

Age: 18

Hometown: Varico, FL

Current City: South Hampton, MA

Dance Style: Contemporary (Fusion)

IG: @dakaylannwilson

 Easton

Age: 19

Hometown: Las Vegas, NV

Current City: Los Angeles, CA

Dance Style: Contemporary

IG: @eastonmags_
Jaylin

Age: 20

Hometown: Harrogate, TN

Current City: Los Angeles, CA

Dance Style: Hip Hop

IG: @jaylin.sanders

 Madison

Age: 21

Hometown: Miami, FL / Las Vegas, NV

Current City: Los Angeles, CA

Dance Style: Jazz

IG: @madisonrougealvarado
Mariyah

Age: 21

Hometown: Albuquerque, NM

Current City: Dallas, TX

Dance Style: Contemporary (Fusion)

IG: @riythescienceguy

 Roman

Age: 27

Hometown: Kiev, Ukraine

Current City: Brooklyn, NY

Dance Style: Ballroom/Latin

IG: @romanevinchany

 

Eliminations Will Take Place Weekly, with the Top 3 Finalists Competing in the Season’s Spectacular Finale,but Only One Will Win the$100,000 Grand Prize

and be Crowned the Winner of SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE Season 18.

