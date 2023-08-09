Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge Winner Announced
Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge Winner Announced
- Arushi Garg, 38-year-old social media creator and mom from Houston, was named the champion of “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge” Season 1 tonight.
- Garg takes home an extra $50,000 and her design is now a die-cast toy exclusively available for purchase onMattel Creations, Mattel’s collector and direct-to-consumer platform. Fans can buy this made-to-order die-cast during the pre-sale window from Aug. 8-Sept. 4.
- In the two-part finale, Garg was given the iconic 1996 Nissan Skyline to transform into a life-size Hot Wheels showstopper. The car, dubbed “Rally Resilience” by Arushi, is a bright red creation with 24-inch wheels, extended fenders and beaming light bars representing power, bravery, kindness and courage. Adding to its uniqueness is the affirmation “never quit,” which is transcribed on the car and can be seen under UV light.
- Garg’s win was determined by host Rutledge Wood, resident judges Dalal Elsheikh and Hertrech Eugene Jr., Vice President and Global Head of Design for Vehicles at Mattel, Inc. Ted Wu, and celebrity guest judge and legendary car fanatic Jay Leno. Garg faced tough competition from fellow finalists “Jersey” Jim Farrell and Nick Harrison.
- Garg became a finalist in the competition by winning her episode earlier in the season transforming a Maruti Van into “The Jaipur Jewel.” Originally from Jaipur, India, Garg dedicated the build to her late father, who drove a Maruti Van during her childhood. She took home $25,000 and a ticket to the finale after this win.
- The full first season of “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge” is now streaming on Peacock.
- Season 1 to re-air on USA Network starting Monday, Sept. 4 at 11 p.m. ET/PT.
- “Hot Wheels: Ultimate Challenge” is an original format developed and produced by Endemol Shine North America in association with Workerbee under license from Mattel Inc.
- Executive producers are showrunner Tim Warren, along with Andy Thomas, Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman from Endemol Shine North America; Rick Murray and Chris Hale from Workerbee (a Banijay UK Company); and Fred Soulie and Phil Breman from Mattel Television.
- Now in its 55th year, Hot Wheels is a brand beloved by fans and collectors of all ages. In addition to being one of the top-selling toys in the world, Hot Wheels has become an icon in both automotive and pop culture. Hot Wheels ignites and nurtures the challenger spirit that lives within every kid to help them reach their true potential.