Erica Ash Passes Away at 46

Sad news for Hollywood tonight. Actress Erica Ash, known for her roles in Survivor’s Remorse and Family Reunion, has died. She was 46 years old.

Her family released the following statement to the media:

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our beloved daughter, sister, and friend Erica Chantal Ash (1977-2024). After a long and courageous battle with cancer, she transitioned peacefully surrounded by her loved ones. Erica was an amazing woman and talented entertainer who touched countless lives with her sharp wit, humor, and genuine zest for life. Her memory will live eternally in our hearts.”

In addition to the aforementioned projects, Erica also appeared in Scary Movie V, Extended Family, Cold Case and Mad TV.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time.