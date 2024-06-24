My Divo Sneak Peek

Today, Apple TV+ announces “My Divo,” the first Apple Original podcast to be released in both English and Spanish, premiering the first two episodes of the eight-part series globally on July 1, 2024. The legacy of Mexican icon Juan Gabriel, also known as El Divo de Juárez, serves as a guide for “My Divo” host and award-winning journalist Maria Garcia as she goes back to her hometown roots. “My Divo” is the first Apple Original Podcast to be a part of the Apple TV+ connected subscription that gives subscribers early access to all eight episodes of “My Divo” on release day.

Garcia, creator of the critically acclaimed podcast “Anything for Selena” for which she was named Apple Podcasts’ 2021 Newcomer of the Year, hails from the same hometown as local hero turned global star Juan Gabriel and looks to his legacy as she tries to reconcile with her own identity, reexamining the similarities within their Mexican heritage. Singer/songwriter and pop icon Juan Gabriel was a Latin music trailblazer known for his eccentric, colorful style and high-energy performances. Gabriel sold over 100 million albums, making him one of the best-selling artists in Mexican history. “My Divo” explores Juan Gabriel’s personal life and public persona, discovering new important details about his life, including how his sexuality was perceived and the impact it had on his legacy.

Connected subscriptions on Apple Podcasts allows paid subscribers for select apps to enjoy new shows and additional premium audio benefits included as part of their existing subscriptions. Apple TV+ subscribers can connect their subscription on Apple Podcasts and access all eight episodes of “My Divo” on July 1 on Apple Podcasts at http://apple.co/MyDivo. Non-subscribers can access the first two episodes of the eight-episode podcast with remaining episodes releasing weekly. Upcoming Apple TV+ podcasts will also be made available in full to subscribers.

Apple Music subscribers can stream Juan Gabriel Essentials, featuring the top fan-favorite hits from the iconic singer/songwriter, as well as key albums, compilations, music videos, inspired playlists and more here.

“My Divo” is an Apple Original podcast produced by Pulitzer Prize-winning podcast studio Futuro Studios with executive producer/ host Maria Garcia and executive producer Marlon Bishop.

“My Divo” joins a growing offering of Apple TV+ Apple Original podcasts now streaming on Apple Podcasts, including the duPont-winning “The Line,” the Webby Award-winning “Hooked,” “Operation: Tradebom,” “The Pirate of Prague,” “Magnificent Jerk,” “Run, Bambi, Run,” “Wild Things: Siegfried & Roy” and “Missed Fortune,” as well as official companion podcasts for Apple TV+ series “Foundation,” “For All Mankind,” “Little America: The Official Podcast” and the docuseries “The Big Conn.”

Apple TV+ offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all your favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV+ became the first all original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries, and series have been honored with 496 wins and 2,171 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning comedy “Ted Lasso” and historic Oscar Best Picture winner “CODA.”

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $9.99 per month with a seven-day free trial.