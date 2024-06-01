Legendary Songwriter Richard Sherman Dead at 95

Legendary Songwriter Richard Sherman Dead at 95

Sad news for the world of music today. Richard Sherman, one half of the Sherman brothers responsible for bringing us songs from Mary Poppins and It’s A Small World, has died. He was 95 years old.

According to Variety, the legendary songwriter died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Beverly Hills due to age-related illness.

Richard and his brother Robert brought us many songs we have come to love today, including the aforementioned Mary Poppins soundtrack, There’s a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow from the Carousel of Progress and music from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

They would earn several Oscar nominations for their work and would win for music score and the song Chim Chim Cher-ee, both from Mary Poppins. In addition, they worked on The Jungle Book, The Tigger Movie and Tom Sawyer, the latter of which they not only wrote, but became the first Americans to win at the Moscow Film Festival.

“Richard Sherman was the embodiment of what it means to be a Disney Legend, creating along with his brother Robert the beloved classics that have become a cherished part of the soundtrack of our lives,” said Bob Iger, CEO of the Walt Disney Company in a statement. “From films like ‘Mary Poppins‘ and ‘The Jungle Book’ to attractions like It’s a Small World, the music of the Sherman Brothers has captured the hearts of generations of audiences. We are forever grateful for the mark Richard left on the world, and we extend our deepest condolences to his family.”

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his family during this time.