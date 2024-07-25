TVGrapevine talks to Tina Alexis Allen

What made you decide to write your book, Hiding Out now?

I’ve always known that some day I’d write a memoir about my stranger than fiction coming of age. It’s a big complex story that I hoped one day I’d be recovered from enough to actually share publicly and hopefully help others in some way. The day has arrived. ☺

What was the most challenging part of writing it?

Punctuation. (laugh) No seriously, I was filming my second season of the TV series Outsiders at the same time I was getting notes from my editor at HarperCollins.

You talk quite a bit about your relationship with your father. Do you think people reading about it will be more inspired to bond with their families?

The themes in Hiding Out are universal. Obviously, not the details but I believe, most families feel some pressure to keep secrets or show a certain side of truths for various reasons. In addition, we all have complex relationships with family members and things that we need to forgive or ask for forgiveness for. I am hopeful, hearts will be opened and healing might happen by reading my complicated story.

You’ve overcome a lot in your life. What advice do you have for people facing similar hardships?

Find your tribe. In or out of your immediate family. Get support. Find places and people where you can tell your truth without judgment. And if you need to take space while you heal, do give yourself that gift of time away from situations or people that might not feel safe yet.

Tell me about working on Outsiders.

Best job ever. The cast, crew, Pittsburgh – pure joy and fun and also creatively satisfying to play a mountain woman for two years. Not a stich of make-up unless you count the dirt they threw on us in the make-up trailer every day. I miss Shurn’s boots and filming most scenes in the middle of the woods.

What was the most challenging part about that role?

Wanting revenge so much. Shurn lost her son because of other’s recklessness, so it was nearly impossible to forgive.

What was the best part about the role?

Shurn had no filter. Pure mountain lion, fierce and she could give a shit how she looked.

What else are you working on?

Lots of acting and writing happening. I’m excited to have just completed co-writing a feature film script with director, Gaby Dellah (Three Generations); I’m co-starring and co-producing a feature film that’s in development and have some performances coming up at Joe’s Pub in NYC. I also co-own a socially conscious jewelry brand, Gina Raphaela Jewelry, that gives partial proceeds to non-profits that support peace so that keeps things super creative and busy!

What would people be surprised to know about you?

I have a collection of Curious George stuff.

What are you watching on TV these days?

Can’t wait for House of Cards to return with Robin Wright as our fearless leader, I love Better Things because Pamela Adlon is so grounded and watchable and free. I watch too much Shark Tank.

anything else you want to tell America?

Let’s stay in touch on social media @TinaAlexisAllen

(Instagram, Twitter, Facebook)