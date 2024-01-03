Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima are Married

Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima are married! People Magazine was the first to break the news. The couple had two ceremonies to celebrate their love.

One ceremony took place in Napa Valley on October 14 and the second was at a ranch in Austin, Texas today.

“As much as we wanted an intimate weekend for our wedding ceremony in Napa, we also wanted to celebrate getting married with all the great friends we have — hence this bigger party,” Lauren told PEOPLE. “Doing the second event in Austin [where the couple lives full-time] gave us the ability to include all of our friends, and also made sure that we didn’t leave our wedding feeling like we didn’t even see any of our loved ones— a story we’ve heard before.”

Several people from Bachelor Nation helped celebrate, including Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland, Ben and Jessica Higgins, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham and Sean and Catherine Lowe.

Guests dined on BBQ and several desserts, including chocolate chip cookies, butter cake and red velvet cake pops. They danced to Frank Sinatra’s Summer Wind for their first dance, which also paid tribute to Lauren’s father, who died in 2010.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Source: https://people.com/chris-harrison-marries-lauren-zima-in-two-stunning-weddings-ceremonies-photos-exclusive-8385785

