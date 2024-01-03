Breaking
Celebrity Weddings

Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima are Married

By Sammi Turano Jan 3, 2024
Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima are MarriedTHE BACHELOR PRESENTS: LISTEN TO YOUR HEART - "Week 6 - Finale" - Music City - Nashville - is the backdrop for the stunning final competition to see which couple will capture the opportunity for musical fame and fortune and the love of a lifetime. Before Bri and Chris, Jamie and Trevor, and Rudi and Matt perform in front of their largest audience yet, they are surprised to discover they will go on fantasy suite dates to decide whether to take their relationship to the next level and if they can see a future together. How much will this change the dynamic between the partners? The couples prepare to wow the celebrity judges with their stage chemistry and musical talents and grab the brass ring. However, their growing anxieties compel this to be a true test of who can manage their feelings to deliver their best-ever performance and win the competition on the season finale of "The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart," MONDAY, MAY 18 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/John Fleenor) CHRIS HARRISON

Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima are Married

Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima are married! People Magazine was the first to break the news. The couple had two ceremonies to celebrate their love. 

One ceremony took place in Napa Valley on October 14 and the second was at a ranch in Austin, Texas today.  

“As much as we wanted an intimate weekend for our wedding ceremony in Napa, we also wanted to celebrate getting married with all the great friends we have — hence this bigger party,” Lauren told PEOPLE. “Doing the second event in Austin [where the couple lives full-time] gave us the ability to include all of our friends, and also made sure that we didn’t leave our wedding feeling like we didn’t even see any of our loved ones— a story we’ve heard before.”

Several people from Bachelor Nation helped celebrate, including Wells Adams, Sarah Hyland, Ben and Jessica Higgins, Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham and Sean and Catherine Lowe. 

Guests dined on BBQ and several desserts, including chocolate chip cookies, butter cake and red velvet cake pops. They danced to Frank Sinatra’s Summer Wind for their first dance, which also paid tribute to Lauren’s father, who died in 2010.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Source: https://people.com/chris-harrison-marries-lauren-zima-in-two-stunning-weddings-ceremonies-photos-exclusive-8385785

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

