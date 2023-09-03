Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant Are Married

Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant Are Married! The happy couple had a pink inspired wedding to kick off Labor Day weekend.

Wicked Wedding! Broadway icon Kristin Chenoweth is a married woman. The GCB alum announced via People that she and her husband Josh Bryant tied the knot this weekend after meeting in 2016.

The couple shared their wedding day with friends and loved ones, feasting on pasta, salads, chicken and other Southern inspired treats. They also dined on sweet goodies, including a vanilla bean cake, 7-11 Slurpees, Dunkin Donuts and chocolate candies.

The bride wore a floral nude and pink dress designed by Pamela Rolland, while the groom wore a light grey suit with a pink boutonniere.

Check out the big wedding announcement below and congratulations to the happy couple!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

