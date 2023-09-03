  • Sun. Sep 3rd, 2023
    • Home
    '
    Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant Are Married
    Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant. BRUCE GLIKAS/WIREIMAGE
    Celebrity Weddings

    Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant Are Married

    author
    0 minutes, 45 seconds Read

    Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant Are Married

    Kristin Chenoweth and Josh Bryant Are Married! The happy couple had a pink inspired wedding to kick off Labor Day weekend.

    Wicked Wedding! Broadway icon Kristin Chenoweth is a married woman. The GCB alum announced via People that she and her husband Josh Bryant tied the knot this weekend after meeting in 2016.

    The couple shared their wedding day with friends and loved ones, feasting on pasta, salads, chicken and other Southern inspired treats. They also dined on sweet goodies, including a vanilla bean cake, 7-11 Slurpees, Dunkin Donuts and chocolate candies.

    The bride wore a floral nude and pink dress designed by Pamela Rolland, while the groom wore a light grey suit with a pink boutonniere.

    Check out the big wedding announcement below and congratulations to the happy couple!

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

    Related posts:

    Schmigadoon: Jaime Camil and Kristin Chenoweth ChatSchmigadoon: Jaime Camil and Kristin Chenoweth Chat Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are MarriedJennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Married RHONJ Star Teresa Giudice Marries Luis RuelasRHONJ Star Teresa Giudice Marries Luis Ruelas Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert are Married
    See also  Schmigadoon: Jaime Camil and Kristin Chenoweth Chat
    author

    Sammi Turano

    Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

    Similar Posts

    %d bloggers like this:
    Banco bmg emprestimo fgts.