Celebrity Big Brother Recap for February 19, 2018

It is yet another LIVE episode of Celebrity Big Brother on CBS. When we last left our heroes, Omarosa chose Ross and Brandi for nomination. There is going to be a special POV twist voted on by America. There will also be another eviction. Confused? You won’t be at the end of this episode of Celebrity Big Brother.

Omarosa’s plan is to plant seeds of doubt in the alliances so people will start questioning each other. Basically, to make a long story short, everyone is paranoid and there is a lot of fighting and accusations happening.

Ross wants to talk to the guys to see if they are with him or against him.

The houseguests play some sort of Twitter game where they answer tweets on camera and Brandi uses it as a chance to get James to admit he is working with Mark and Omarosa.

This goes round and round for way longer than necessary. The gist of it is it is every man for themselves and everyone is going against everyone.

Omarosa, Ross, Brandi, Marissa, Metta and Mark are all playing POV. The twist? The winner of the veto gets to use the POV twice….since America chose the VIP veto power.

They race down the red carpet for puzzle pieces. The one who finishes first wins.

It is quick AF and Ross ends up winning.

He takes himself off the block and Metta goes up. He doesn’t use the second POV, so it is either Brandi or Metta going home.

The two nominees give their speeches as to why they want to stay and everyone votes.

Ross votes to evict Metta.

James votes to evict Metta.

Mark votes to evict Metta.

Ari votes to evict Metta.

Marissa votes to evict Metta.

In a unanimous vote, Metta is going home. Why did he do the show in the first place if he didn’t want to leave his wife? Why do I care?

Anyway, he says goodbye, gets his videos and we move on see our remaining houseguests talking.

More Wednesday! Stay tuned!