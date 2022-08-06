RHONJ Star Teresa Giudice Marries Luis Ruelas

The Real Housewives of New Jersey couple tied the knot on Saturday in front of 220 guests at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

Giudice’s four daughters — Gia, 21, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 16, and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with her ex-husband Joe — were all by their mom’s side, as were Luis’ two sons, David and Nicholas, from his previous relationship.

Attending the black tie event also were a sea of Bravo talent including Giudice’s RHONJ costars Jennifer Aydin, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Jackie Goldschneider, plus Real Housewives of Dubai breakout Chanel Ayan, Real Housewives of Potomac star Ashley Darby, Real Housewives of New York City alums Dorinda Medley and Jill Zarin, and past and present Real Housewives of Atlanta talent like Kenya Moore, Phaedra Parks and Cynthia Bailey.

The event was filmed for a special set to air on Bravo, as PEOPLE previously reported. Missing from the big day was Giudice’s brother and sister-in-law Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga, as well as RHONJ alum Dina Manzo, who was previously said to be a bridesmaid.

Speaking of bridesmaids, the women — including Catania, Aydin, and Giudice’s four daughters — wore various gowns in baby pink and held flowing white flowers. The groomsmen coordinated in dark suits.

As for the bride and groom, they both looked dazzling in white. Giudice wore a long white strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline and with a crown made of diamonds on her head. Ruelas kept it understated in a white blazer, black pants, and a classic black bowtie.

Family was a big part of their outdoor ceremony. Giudice walked down the aisle to violin players and “Ava Maria,” a song chosen to honor of her late parents. Each of the couple’s kids joined them in the lighting of the ceremony’s unity candles. And the ceremony was officiated by Ruelas’ sister, Dr. Veronica Ruelas.

“I will love you for a million tomorrows,” Giudice told her now-husband before their kiss.

###