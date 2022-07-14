0 0

Socialite Ivana Trump Dead at 73

Sad news for the world tonight. Socialite Ivana Trump, who was the first wife of former President Donald Trump has died. She was 73 years old.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved mother, Ivana Trump,” the Trump family said in a statement. “Our mother was an incredible woman — a force in business, a world-class athlete, a radiant beauty, and caring mother and friend. Ivana Trump was a survivor. She fled from communism and embraced this country. She taught her children about grit and toughness, compassion and determination. She will be dearly missed by her mother, her three children and 10 grandchildren.”

The First Wives Club actress was married to the former President from 1977-1992, with whom she has three children–Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. She also had ten grandchildren.

While no official cause of death was revealed, it is said she went into cardiac arrest.

“Upon arrival, officers observed a 73-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive,” the NYPD said in a statement. “EMS responded to the location and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene. There does not appear to be any criminality. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death.”

TVGrapevine sends condolences to her family and loved ones at this time.

