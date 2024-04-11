OJ Simpson Dead at 76

OJ Simpson, former NFL running back, who played for the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills, has died. He was 76 years old. The controversial figure had been battling cancer for several years.

His family confirmed the news on his official X account, “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

The former actor, who starred in Roots and the Naked Gun movies, was acquitted in the murder of his wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman in one of the most memorable, notorious trials in history.

However, three years later, he was found liable in a civil suit brought by the victims’ families.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones at this time.

