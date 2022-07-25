July 25, 2022

Goodfellas Star Paul Sorvino Dead at 83

Sammi Turano July 25, 2022
2 min read
Goodfellas Star Paul Sorvino Dead at 83

Sad news for Hollywood tonight. Paul Sorvino, best known for his iconic role in Goodfellas, has died. He was 83 years old.

The actor, who was the father of Mira Sorvino and Michael Sorvino, “passed from natural causes and had dealt with health issues over the past few years,” a press release to the media revealed.

“Our hearts are broken,” his wife Dee Dee said. “There will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage.”

Mira also shared her own tribute via Twitter:

In addition to Goodfellas, Paul appeared in Law and Order, Still Standing and Nixon, as well as many other projects. He was also a Tony nominated actor, a sculptor and an opera singer.

In addition to Mira, DeeDee and Michael, he is survived by another daughter Amanda and five grandchildren.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones at this time.

Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.
