James Caan Dead at 82

Sad news for Hollywood. James Caan, best known for his roles in The Godfather and Brian’s Song, as died. He was 82 years old.

His family released the following statement via social media:

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time.”

The Elf alum’s death was not disclosed as of press time.

He is survived by daughter Tara, 57, and sons Scott, 45, Alexander, 31, James, 26, and Jacob, 23. TVGrapevine sends condolences and love to his family and friends during this time.

