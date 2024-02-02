Breaking
Next Level Chef Recap for 1/29/2024
Carl Weathers Dead at 76
Password Returns to NBC in March
America’s Most Wanted Recap for 1/22/2024
The Bachelor Recap for 1/22/2024
Keanu Reeves to be Honored at Saturn Awards
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/29/2024
Lisa Rinna and Delilah Hamlin Get Lifetime Movie
Night Court Recap for Hold the Pickles Keep the Change
JoJo Siwa Rejoins So You Think You Can Dance
SAG-AFTRA Releases Statement on Taylor Swift AI Images
Hell’s Kitchen Finale Recap for 1/25/2024
Scrambled Wins SOFEE
Megamind vs the Doom Syndicate Preview
Next Level Chef Recap for 2/1/2024
Transplant Preview for Tariq
Raising Kanan Sneak Peek
TMZ Investigates Preview for Kanye West Unhinged but Unstoppable
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/24/2024
AGT Fantasy League Recap for 1/29/2024
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/31/2024
Imperfect Sneak Peek
Academy Awards 2024 Nominations
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Snark and Highlights for 1/23/2024
Doja Cat The Scarlet Tour in VR Preview
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/22/2024
She is Conann Sneak Peek
Night Court Recap for Just the Fax Dan
Backstage Creations Announces 2024 Emmy Awards Gift Suite Swag
In The Know Sneak Peek
SAG Awards 2024 Nominees Announced
Critics Choice Awards 2024 Presenters Announced
Emmy Awards 2024: All the Winners
Hell’s Kitchen Recap for 1/18/2024
The Space Race Sneak Peek
Origin Wins SOFEE
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Snark and Highlights for 1/17/2024
Gerry Turner Takes a Wife in Golden Bachelor’s First Finale
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/8/2024
The Amazing Race Recap for 10/25/2023
Kitchen Nightmares Recap for 11/6/2023
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Reunion Recap for 1/16/2024
Get The Look: Jenna Lyons
AGT Fantasy League Recap for 1/15/2024
Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/15/2024
20/20 Recap for Missing From the Mall
Killers of the Flower Moon Sneak Peek
The Beekeeper Sneak Peek
Three Chaplains Sneak Peek
Lola Sneak Peek
Fri. Feb 2nd, 2024

TV Grapevine

You Heard It Through The (TV) Grapevine

Celebrity Death

Carl Weathers Dead at 76

By Sammi Turano Feb 2, 2024 #Carl Weathers #Carl Weathers Dead at 76 #Celebrity Deaths #happy gilmore #rocky #the mandalorian
Carl Weathers Dead at 76

Carl Weathers Dead at 76

Sad news for Hollywood tonight. Actor Carl Weathers, known for being in hits such as Rocky and Happy Gilmore, has died. He was 76 years old.

According to Deadline and Variety, the former NFL linebacker “died peacefully in his sleep” on Thursday, Feb. 1. There was no cause of death revealed as of press time.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers,” said the family, adding, “Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life. Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations. He was a beloved brother, father, grandfather, partner and friend.”

Carl also appeared in The Mandalorian, Predator, Arrested Development and countless other projects throughout his decades long career. He also worked as a director, notably on the set of The Mandalorian FBI and Chicago Med.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this time

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

Facts of Life Star Charlotte Rae Dead at 92 Actor Luke Perry Dead at 52 Star Wars Actor Peter Mayhew Dead at 74 Actor Tim Conway Dead at 85
See also  Pope Benedict XVI Dead at 95

By Sammi Turano

Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi.

Related Post

Celebrity Death

Actor Christian Oliver Dead at 51

Sammi Turano Jan 19, 2024
Celebrity Death

Night Court Actor Richard Moll Dead at 80

Sammi Turano Jan 16, 2024
Celebrity Death

Friends Cast Pays Tribute to Matthew Perry

Sammi Turano Jan 15, 2024

You Missed

Recaps

Next Level Chef Recap for 1/29/2024

Celebrity Death

Carl Weathers Dead at 76

TV News

Password Returns to NBC in March

cold cases Recaps True Crime

America’s Most Wanted Recap for 1/22/2024

Logo standard mono dj rob t.