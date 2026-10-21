The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for 10/21/2026

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on Bravo opens with Angie and her dog Celia preparing for Mary’s visit. Angie brings her champagne, but it’s ‘puts her to sleep,’ so they have wine instead.

Pouring wine into a teapot and putting it into teacups is hilariously on brand for these women. Afternoon wine-tea and gossip….I kind of love this?

Angie talks about her dishes and Mary is like, ‘I don’t care!!!’

Mary wants to know about the trip, which consists of her going into details about the hypocrisy and bullshit song and dance, vulva lips and drama. Mary is all WTF and asking why they are fighting when they promised to be there for each other after Robert died.

How do we solve this issue? Why, have a party where everyone talks about what happened, of course! There is a more than decent chance that this will end badly.

Britani has a birthday celebration for her daughter Olivia, which makes Heather happy since the two of them had issues over the years.

Bronwyn is also there to celebrate and gives Olivia a gift.

Whitney joins the fun, doing shots of Diet Coke while everyone else does regular shots….since, it is Olivia’s 21st, after all!

As Olivia goes off with some dudes, Bronwyn talks about how Muzzy asked about her sex life and Todd selling the house. Two majorly different topics.

Bronwyn met Brandon’s parents….which everyone finds surprising.

Todd having access to Bronwyn’s credit card statements is…..a choice.

The topic switches to the San Francisco trip and all the drama that went along with it….and why would you do this during a birthday party for someone’s daughter? This is a milestone for Olivia and even though she is mingling, her party should not be brought down with petty drama.

Boss lunch time. Mary has them dress like boss ladies with no ties or bow ties. Angie does not follow this rule, making Mary mad.

Angie talks about her issues with Shawn and how she is navigating her new normal with him and Elektra. There is also a foster animal involved.

The other women are wondering what is happening since they are separate from the group.

Robert Sr. made each woman custom made flower arrangement. Mary cries as she remembers having no support when her son was born. She wants the women to know they are important to her and to thank them for giving her support in wake of her son’s death.

Mary says she is glad Whitney is being responsible and calls her out for her prior behavior. Whitney apologizes and says she is going through things that she isn’t ready to share. Lisa calls her a liar, liar pants on fire.

Whitney calls Meredith and Lisa out about their hypocrisy and bullshit song and dance, but they both double down that they did nothing wrong.

Bronwyn tries to share how she was hurt, but Meredith tells her to seal her mouth like her lawsuits while Lisa smirks.

Mary tries to get to the bottom of the story. Lisa says she doesn’t feel bad at all while Meredith gives a half-assed apology.

Lisa begins singing the song while Bronwyn tries to tell her how she feels and Heather says it is barely even a riff.

An apology from Lisa is more expensive than a Birkin.

Meredith calls Whitney pathetic for putting together a team of women to take her down. Everyone is like WTF?

Quai says that Whitney did say this, with Lisa thinking Angie, Heather and Britani are the ones who are in on the takedown.

Oh, and everything is being recorded because now this is Big Brother?

This of course, leads to another argument….and Mary lets them know she is disappointed in their behavior. She tells them she expected more from them and airs her own grievances with them like this is a Festivus celebration and not a boss party.

Meredith’s kids give her a math pop quiz and she wants to use Chat GBT, which is really Chat GPT.

Quai goes over to Whitney’s for food and to clear the air. They decide to communicate and come to each other when there is an issue.

Lisa, Heather and Angie go out with Mary, where Mary says Britani stole her flower arrangement. Apparently, she took it to a nursing home, which Angie thinks is her way into getting into old rich men’s wills.

Mary asks about Shawn and is confused when Angie pauses.

Heather is having a Meet The Boyfriend party…..and lets everyone know Britani is exposing Bronwyn over House Gate, leading to the women trash talking our favorite fashonista.

More next week, stay tuned!

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts