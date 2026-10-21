The Amazing Race Recap for 10/21/2026

This week’s episode of The Amazing Race 39 on CBS takes us to Albania and gives us the return of The Driver’s Seat—twice!!!

One by one, the teams leave for the airport. Anuar and Andrea discover Matt and Michelle used their Express Pass last leg and are surprised by this revelation.

It looks like the teams are on the same flight.

Next stop is to Mullet, leading them to Turtle Farm, where they will get their next clue.

A random dog keeps showing up. Maybe he will win this leg and Phil Keoghan will give him dog bones as a prize?

Roadblock! They will have to make must, a thick grape juice. Matt and Michelle arrive first and since they are in the Driver’s Seat, they get to decide how much each team will make. Ali and Joanna get 100 lbs, as do Anuar and Andrea and Doug and Dylan. They take the 50 lb option for themselves, while it looks like Ann Marie and Riley also get 50 lbs and everyone else gets 75 lbs.

Needless to say, Andrea is not happy about this.

Joanna and Ali and Dafina and Saran seem to be lost.

Everyone seems to be struggling, with Riley even knocking down her grape crusher.

Matt and Michelle finish first and head to the next location.

Anuar falls and is struggling, so Riley explains to him what to he needs to do to finish.

Dalton is at the wrong station and fills Anuar’s barrel instead. They end up swapping?

Ann Marie and Riley finish and head to the next location.

Saran and Dafina finally arrive at the Roadblock.

Anuar and Andrea finish as do Dalton and Daisha and Doug and Dylan.

All the teams who are headed to the next location seem to be lost.

It looks like Ali and Joanna used their Express Pass?

Dafina and Saran finish, but their car gets stuck in the mud. It takes a bit but they finally get out.

Another Roadblock, another Driver’s Seat. This time, they are making byrek, which is a breakfast pastry.

Matt and Michelle give Anuar and Andrea sixteen to make since they complained about the previous Driver’s Seat choice. They, naturally give themselves, only eight.

Ann Marie and Riley have to make twelve.

The rest of the teams slowly arrive at the second Roadblock.

Michelle and Matt finish and get the next clue, heading to Bunk’Art 1.

Most of the teams seem to be struggling.

Andrea and Anuar finish and help Ann Marie before leaving.

Riley and Ann Marie are done, as are Doug and Dylan!

The next challenge has them going through a maze of hallways to find a race flag, listen to a recording, listening to every seventh word to get a code and a clue.

Doug and Dylan get lost, while Daisha and Dalton and Conner and Garrett get stuck in traffic.

Erin and Javi are still making byreks.

Michelle and Matt finish and move to the next location to get to the next clue.

Anuar and Andrea fight as they keep getting lost.

Erin and Javi finally finish and head to the next location.

Daisha and Dalton move to the next location after the decoding challenge. Riley and Ann Marie are mad since they gave them a clue and they didn’t give them help in return.

Pit Stop! Skanderbeg Square! The last team may be eliminated.

Riley and Ann Marie continue to struggle and finally get help from Ali and Joanna. They team up to help each other.

Matt and Michelle are first to check in again and win a trip to Peru.

Riley and Ann Marie and Joanna and Ali seem lost.

Daisha and Dalton check in second.

One by one, the teams finish the decoding challenge and head to the Pit Stop.

Dafina and Saran are lost as well.

Conner and Garrett are team three, followed by Riley and Ann Marie, Ali and Joanna, Doug and Dylan and Anuar and Andrea….fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.

It is a mad dash for Erin and Javi and Saran and Dafina.

Javi’s leg hurts…but he and Erin are team eight!

Saran and Dafina are the last team to check in and are eliminated.

More next week, stay tuned!

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator See also America's Got Talent Recap for 9/9/2025 Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts