RJ Decker Recap for The Angler

RJ Decker on ABC opens with a dude getting sloshed and screaming about salvage rights…..and he gets killed.

RJ is tutoring Sofia in biology while Katherine plans a party. For those of you keeping track, Mauricio is into fixing electronics and Phil accidentally burned down a house.

Katherine wants to know if it is okay if Emi comes to the party since RJ is vibing with Trudy….cue RJ and Trudy sitting in a tree….K-I-S-S-I-N-G!

A random dude hires RJ to look into traitors in the sport of….fishing? It seems like everyone is a suspect. As he talks to RJ about potential suspects, we discover one of them, Reggie, is RJ’s daddy.

Reggie is selling some sort of spray called Musk Master, sounding like he belongs on QVC and not a fishing event. RJ snarks about it, pissing Reggie off. The two of them have a snark off, which is more awkward than funny.

Two fishermen are looking for the Salvage Rights Dude’s body and we discover his name is Finch….and he was shot. The body falls from a tree, scaring the living daylights out of the fishermen dudes.

Finch was also hired to be a spy for the fishing event. His camera is missing, making RJ and Mel wonder if it is connected to the cheating. Cue them questioning a man named Dickie, who seems to live up to his name, both with his attitude, being a suspect and an accused cheater.

Dickie claims he was at his cousin Larry’s sleeping the night of the murder.

Reggie is mad RJ thinks Dickie is a suspect and all but threatens to bend him over his knee and spank him. The two argue over their relationship until Dickie comes outside and leaves with Reggie.

Mel comforts RJ and then they decide to split up….him to talk to his client and her to talk to Finch’s wife.

The wife has a whole presentation to prove she is innocent and says his friends were weirdos and should be questioned instead. Mel discovers Finch’s camera, which he was NOT using when he was murdered.

Next on the suspect list? Why, it is none other than RJ’s daddy Reggie!

Mel thinks Reggie was being blackmailed and that is why he killed Finch. Reggie is like, ‘Lies! Lies! Lies! RJ, tell the cop I’m innocent!’ and then tells them that he and Dickie were at a rival company but no one can know since it can ruin the whole fishing deal they have going.

The alibi checks out, but now they are trying to figure out how a crash test dummy fits into it all.

Ernie and Truty meet Mel and RJ to look at Finch’s body. After some awkward flirting, Trudy points out inconsistencies that make them wonder how Finch’s body ended up in a tree.

RJ runs into Emi and they decide to have a drink to discuss their dads and the case.

Later on, Reggie and RJ meet for more drinks so Reggie can tell him that he knows who killed Finch. They decide to channel Henry and Shawn Spencer and solve the case together by questioning the bartender, who gives them the names Merle and Dottie, son and mother suspects.

As they tail Merle and Dottie, Reggie apologizes for spending RJ’s childhood channeling Neal Caffrey and says he cares about him. They find Dottie with boxes of beer Merle likes. RJ calls Mel and haul Merle in for questioning.

Merle says Finch isn’t dead and the body in the morgue is a fake….and this all has to do with UAPS that took Finch away via a beam of light…..and he has pictures to prove it.

Mel and RJ are like WTF and try to figure out what really happened. This leads to them questioning two guys with a drone who claim that they are doing event security while trying to work on drones that can move bodies. They think they moved Finch’s body because he got involved in their work, but the two guys claim this is not the case.

Katherine and RJ bond at the party, with her telling him Reggie deserves a second chance. Cue more of Reggie and RJ channeling Henry and Shawn, with Reggie telling the tech dudes he can get them out of trouble for a fee.

He reminds them that on ‘NCEIEIO’ DNA would be on the drone and offers them his product to clean up the evidence. He also wants in on their drone project, again, for a price. The twist? The gun was actually in their office. Reggie says he is wearing a wire, and the drone dudes are arrested.

I am still confused as to what exactly happened? They killed Finch over him finding out their plan?

Reggie and RJ go fishing…..yet we never find out about the cheating.

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts