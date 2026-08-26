Masterchef Recap for 8/26/2026

This week’s Masterchef on Fox has our final six participating in the restaurant takeover challenge.

As always, Chefs Tiffany Derry, Joe Bastainich and Gordon Ramsay are on hand as judges.

The teams are as follows: Heidi Jake and Julia (blue team) and Basia, Dave and Peter (red team). Jake and Basia are the captains on their respective teams.

Chef Gordon Ramsay is in the kitchen to help out, while Tiffany and Joe hold down the fort in the dining room. They will come together at the end of the night to decide who will be eliminated.

The teams will cook sauteed prawns with curried parsnip puree and smoked bacon lardon salad, pan seared branzino with sauteed scallops, mussels and bouillabaisse for the apps, and pan seared salmon with soubise creamed onion puree, sauteed escarole and sauce vierge, steak frites with bordelaise sauce, watercress salad and parmesan fries for the entrees.

Chef Gordon Ramsay gives them a demonstration on how he wants everything cooked before sending them out on their own.

Heidi is overwhelmed by it all, while Julia is given a time out after serving two raw salmons.

Baisa dresses the salads too early.

Peter and Dave’s prawns and scallops are undercooked. Dave also over seasoning food and miscounting orders.

After more disastrous moments for the red team, Chef Gordon Ramsay tells them to get it together. However, they remain behind, so he has to help them catch up.

The blue team wins the challenge.

Dave is sent home.

More next week, stay tuned!

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