Survivor 51 Cast Revealed
Survivor 51 Cast Revealed
SURVIVOR revealed today in a YouTube livestream the 21 new castaways who will compete against each other when the Emmy® Award-winning series premieres its 51st edition, kicking off the series’ new “Open Era” with a special two-hour episode, Wednesday, Sept. 23 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.
The groundbreaking reality series, which shifts to 90-minute weekly episodes beginning Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 8:00 PM, returns with an all-new expanded class of dynamic and determined competitors. The 51st season marks the first of SURVIVOR’s “Open Era,” in which every twist, every idol, every advantage in the series’ history may come into play in any order and without warning.
Twenty-six years after it first premiered, SURVIVOR continues to prove both the ultimate test of physical and mental will as well as the adventure of a lifetime. Castaways stranded on the beaches of Fiji are tasked with forming a new society, adapting to their surroundings and navigating an unpredictable social game to ensure their torch stays lit. SURVIVOR, currently nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Reality Competition Program, is hosted by five-time Emmy winner Jeff Probst.
The following 21 new Castaways, including a professional wrestler, sociology professor, medical student, baseball executive and farmer, are set to embark on the adventure of a lifetime on SURVIVOR 51, where they will test their endurance, strategy and willpower in pursuit of the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million grand prize.
Name: Aaliyah Puglia
Age: 24
Hometown: Gloucester City, N.J.
Current Residence: Providence, R.I.
Occupation: Chef
Name: Alexis Levine
Age: 34
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga.
Occupation: Criminal defense attorney
Name: An “Thien An” Nguyen
Age: 24
Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas
Current Residence: Fort Worth, Texas
Occupation: Medical student
Name: Ana Sani
Age: 34
Hometown: Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada
Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Occupation: Voice actress
Name: Angelica “Jelly” Loblack
Age: 29
Hometown: Garland, Texas, and Midwest City, Okla.
Current Residence: Bloomington, Ind.
Occupation: Sociology professor
Name: Brady Booker
Age: 27
Hometown: La Salle, Ill.
Current Residence: Knoxville, Tenn.
Occupation: Pro wrestler
Name: Carter Krull
Age: 24
Hometown: Rock Rapids, Iowa
Current Residence: Sioux Falls, S.D.
Occupation: Livestock farmer
Name: Cristian Chavez
Age: 26
Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah
Current Residence: Salt Lake City, Utah
Occupation: Head of HR
Name: Danny “Kilby” Kilby
Age: 30
Hometown: Mount Forest, Ontario, Canada
Current Residence: London, Ontario, Canada
Occupation: Game designer
Name: Devin Way
Age: 33
Hometown: Lufkin, Texas
Current Residence: Los Angeles, Calif.
Occupation: Actor
Name: Eric Macksoud
Age: 34
Hometown: Lincoln, R.I.
Current Residence: Windsor Locks, Conn.
Occupation: Mental health counselor
Name: Jenna Doore
Age: 30
Hometown: Perrysburg, Ohio
Current Residence: Toledo, Ohio
Occupation: Wedding photographer
Name: Kristin Flickinger
Age: 49
Hometown: Ketchum, Idaho
Current Residence: Santa Barbara, Calif.
Occupation: Crisis management
Name: Lewis Kelly
Age: 28
Hometown: Dublin, Ireland
Current Residence: Puerto Rico, USA
Occupation: Farmer
Name: Linnea Capobianco
Age: 25
Hometown: Kearny, N.J.
Current Residence: Jersey City, N.J.
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Name: Maggie Nestor
Age: 40
Hometown: Middleway, W.Va.
Current Residence: Charlestown, W.Va.
Occupation: Farmer
Name: Mike Pinsky
Age: 32
Hometown: New York City, N.Y.
Current Residence: New York City, N.Y.
Occupation: Baseball executive
Name: Ori Jean-Charles
Age: 27
Hometown: Spring Valley, N.Y.
Current Residence: Spring Valley, N.Y.
Occupation: Personal trainer
Name: Patt Cannaday
Age: 33
Hometown: Tampa, Fla.
Current Residence: Washington, D.C.
Occupation: Federal prosecutor
Name: Rob Antonson
Age: 40
Hometown: Johnston, R.I.
Current Residence: Cumberland, R.I.
Occupation: Airline gate agent
Name: Sharonda Cox
Age: 34
Hometown: Pompano Beach, Fla.
Current Residence: Richmond, Ky.
Occupation: Resident, OBGYN