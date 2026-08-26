Survivor 51 Cast Revealed

SURVIVOR revealed today in a YouTube livestream the 21 new castaways who will compete against each other when the Emmy® Award-winning series premieres its 51st edition, kicking off the series’ new “Open Era” with a special two-hour episode, Wednesday, Sept. 23 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

The groundbreaking reality series, which shifts to 90-minute weekly episodes beginning Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 8:00 PM, returns with an all-new expanded class of dynamic and determined competitors. The 51st season marks the first of SURVIVOR’s “Open Era,” in which every twist, every idol, every advantage in the series’ history may come into play in any order and without warning.

Twenty-six years after it first premiered, SURVIVOR continues to prove both the ultimate test of physical and mental will as well as the adventure of a lifetime. Castaways stranded on the beaches of Fiji are tasked with forming a new society, adapting to their surroundings and navigating an unpredictable social game to ensure their torch stays lit. SURVIVOR, currently nominated for five Primetime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Reality Competition Program, is hosted by five-time Emmy winner Jeff Probst.

The following 21 new Castaways, including a professional wrestler, sociology professor, medical student, baseball executive and farmer, are set to embark on the adventure of a lifetime on SURVIVOR 51, where they will test their endurance, strategy and willpower in pursuit of the title of Sole Survivor and the $1 million grand prize.

Name: Aaliyah Puglia

Age: 24

Hometown: Gloucester City, N.J.

Current Residence: Providence, R.I.

Occupation: Chef

Name: Alexis Levine

Age: 34

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

Current Residence: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: Criminal defense attorney

Name: An “Thien An” Nguyen

Age: 24

Hometown: Fort Worth, Texas

Current Residence: Fort Worth, Texas

Occupation: Medical student

Name: Ana Sani

Age: 34

Hometown: Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada

Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Occupation: Voice actress

Name: Angelica “Jelly” Loblack

Age: 29

Hometown: Garland, Texas, and Midwest City, Okla.

Current Residence: Bloomington, Ind.

Occupation: Sociology professor

Name: Brady Booker

Age: 27

Hometown: La Salle, Ill.

Current Residence: Knoxville, Tenn.

Occupation: Pro wrestler

Name: Carter Krull

Age: 24

Hometown: Rock Rapids, Iowa

Current Residence: Sioux Falls, S.D.

Occupation: Livestock farmer

Name: Cristian Chavez

Age: 26

Hometown: Salt Lake City, Utah

Current Residence: Salt Lake City, Utah

Occupation: Head of HR

Name: Danny “Kilby” Kilby

Age: 30

Hometown: Mount Forest, Ontario, Canada

Current Residence: London, Ontario, Canada

Occupation: Game designer

Name: Devin Way

Age: 33

Hometown: Lufkin, Texas

Current Residence: Los Angeles, Calif.

Occupation: Actor

Name: Eric Macksoud

Age: 34

Hometown: Lincoln, R.I.

Current Residence: Windsor Locks, Conn.

Occupation: Mental health counselor

Name: Jenna Doore

Age: 30

Hometown: Perrysburg, Ohio

Current Residence: Toledo, Ohio

Occupation: Wedding photographer

Name: Kristin Flickinger

Age: 49

Hometown: Ketchum, Idaho

Current Residence: Santa Barbara, Calif.

Occupation: Crisis management

Name: Lewis Kelly

Age: 28

Hometown: Dublin, Ireland

Current Residence: Puerto Rico, USA

Occupation: Farmer

Name: Linnea Capobianco

Age: 25

Hometown: Kearny, N.J.

Current Residence: Jersey City, N.J.

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Name: Maggie Nestor

Age: 40

Hometown: Middleway, W.Va.

Current Residence: Charlestown, W.Va.

Occupation: Farmer

Name: Mike Pinsky

Age: 32

Hometown: New York City, N.Y.

Current Residence: New York City, N.Y.

Occupation: Baseball executive

Name: Ori Jean-Charles

Age: 27

Hometown: Spring Valley, N.Y.

Current Residence: Spring Valley, N.Y.

Occupation: Personal trainer

Name: Patt Cannaday

Age: 33

Hometown: Tampa, Fla.

Current Residence: Washington, D.C.

Occupation: Federal prosecutor

Name: Rob Antonson

Age: 40

Hometown: Johnston, R.I.

Current Residence: Cumberland, R.I.

Occupation: Airline gate agent

Name: Sharonda Cox

Age: 34

Hometown: Pompano Beach, Fla.

Current Residence: Richmond, Ky.

Occupation: Resident, OBGYN

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts