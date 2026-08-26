Leah Remini to Join The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

From Queens to Beverly Hills! King of Queens actress Leah Remini is joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for the show’s newest season. She will be joining fellow castmates Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Bozoma Saint John, Rachel Zoe and Sutton Stracke.

Jennifer Tilly will return as well, reprising her friend of role.

No word yet as to whether or not Kathy Hilton will return.

Million Dollar Listing star Tracy Tutor is also set to join the cast.

Bravo and Leah have yet to comment on the news.

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