America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/26/2026

It is the second week of quarterfinals results on NBC’s America’s Got Talent! As always, Terry Crews hosts, while Howie Mandel, Mel B, Simon Cowell and Sofia Vergara judge.

Simon is still absent due to his surgery.

After a recap from last night and performances from Steve Ray Ladson and Robert Randolph and War and Treaty, we get down to business.

Brad and Tracy vs. Butter and Grit: Butter and Grit move on, Brad and Tracy are eliminated.

LaRussell vs. Veronika Goroshkova: Veronika moves on, LaRussell is done.

Come Here vs. Patrox: Patrox is sent home while Come Here moves on.

Nyjah and Zyah vs. Geno Ploeger: Geno moves on, Nyjah and Zyah are sent home.

Mackenzie Sol vs. Bety: Mackenzie moves on, Bety goes home.

Then it narrows down to the top three. Veronika, Come Here and Geno all move on.

More next week, stay tuned!

Pink Beard—singer-songwriter Unitree—Dancing robots Cesar Dias—Singer-comedian Young and Strange—Magicians Holland and Sienna—Aerial duo Herwan—Aerial act Jesse Joe—Country band Tyrone and Margo—Danger act Guy Kelton Jones—Spoken word singer Cameron Logsdon—Comedy act Akira—Novelty act Travis Garland—Singer Elsie—Singer Daniel Alvarez—Comedian Bird and Byron—Singing duo Kameron Marshall—Magician Maria–Contortionist

Remaining Golden Buzzers :

Lai Noelle – Singer (Simon Cowell)

Acro Canine Crew – Dog act (Terry Crews)

Lara D – Singer (Sofia Vergara)

Isaac Atkins – Singer (Mel B)

Rubén Roldán Bustos – Parkour performer (Simon Cowell)

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