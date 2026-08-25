America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/25/2026

It is the second week of quarterfinals on NBC’s America’s Got Talent! As always, Terry Crews hosts, while Howie Mandel, Mel B, Simon Cowell and Sofia Vergara judge.

Simon is absent due to having surgery.

Mel B. has the Golden Buzzer power tonight.

LaRussell—Singing group: They sing about living their dreams while running on stage and getting everyone involved. It is cute and giving school spirit pep rally. I love it and it makes me happy from start to finish. I love how they incorporate different instruments, especially the harp, into it….making it stand out that much more.

The audience is cheering and the judges love the energy despite the chaos.

Terry pays tribute to Dolly Parton.

Veronika Goroshkova—Aerial act (Sofia Vergara’s Golden Buzzer): She was incredible in her auditions. But tonight? NEXT LEVEL. The tricks, the power, the sassiness, the storytelling in the background….everything is top notch and amazing….there are no words and I have no notes since this is just that good. As an aside, I don’t know if her outfit was inspired by Britney’s 2000 VMA outfit, but it is certainly giving those vibes in the most awesome way possible.

The judges think it is perfection and think America needs to vote.

Bety—Singer: She just turned eighteen and is celebrating in America, just like she always wanted. Her wish is to make younger Bety proud. All I can say is….mission accomplished. What a powerhouse! Her voice hits every note with complete passion, she has star quality for days and win or lose, she is going places.

The judges think she did a great job, albeit a bit safe.

Come Here—Dance troupe: They had a bit of a mishap this week with a member of their team being travel delayed, but you would never know it because they did so well. Every move is perfection, every step is in sync and they could be doing troupe routines on DWTS tomorrow with routines like this.

The judges think it is perfection and even compare them to the Mayyans.

Nyjah and Zyah—Boy band duo: Tonight they do a cover of I Swear by All-4-One. This is one of my favorite songs of all time, and they do a solid job performing such an iconic hit.

They get buzzed halfway through by Mel B and she, along with the other judges think they need more time and experience.

Geno Plaeger—Magician: His grandfather, who taught him magic is there. He has the judges choose an item from his grandfather and takes Sofia’s ring, putting it into his handkerchief and then has her cover it.

Mel B picks a card and shows it to the audience—five of hearts—and then puts a sticker on it, doing a card trick and then ending up with a name tag with her name on it, which predicted she would chose that item. He also correctly guessed Sofia and Howie’s items, a Zippo lighter and photo, respectively.

As for the ring? Grandpa ends up with Sofia’s and she ends up with his!

The judges are speechless by how original the act was.

Patrox—Dancer: His act consists of him shedding his jacket, doing all sorts of acrobats, having the dance somehow rewind and goes back and forth between the stage and audience, all while throwing in flips and gymnastics for good measure.

The judges think it is clever and exciting.

Nene Royal—Singer: She is a rock and roll superstar who is the next coming of the punk rock singers of yesteryear. I can see why she is already an internet sensation…..she is deserving of being all that and more!

The judges think she can win with these kinds of performances…..so much so that Mel B gives her the Golden Buzzer.

Mackenzie Sol – Singer (Mel B.’s Golden Buzzer): He has a beautiful ballad voice that has so much power and emotion. He can definitely make it in the business and become the next big thing in soft pop or rock….think the music Delilah played on her radio show back in the day.

The judges are blown away by his voice and think the girls will fall in LOVE!

Brad and Tracey—Sword swallowing/danger act: their act consists of them using chainsaws to cut an apple in his mouth while blindfolded and other similar tricks, such as swallowing swords, corkscrews and then stapling pictures to his body.

Mel B. buzzes them, but Howie loves them.

Butter and Grit—Country duo: They did an ad for Cracker Barrel! Tonight though, they do a wonderful duet that is a beautiful way to end the night. They have chemistry for days, beautiful harmonies and are so endearing. The fact that it is an original song makes it that much better.

The judges think they are more than amazing and that America needs to vote.

Results tomorrow, stay tuned.

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator See also The Bachelor Recap for 3/3/2025 Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts