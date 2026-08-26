Tim Curry Passes Away at 80

Sad news for the world of entertainment this morning. Tim Curry, best known for playing Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show has died. He was 80 years old.

TMZ was the first to report the news.

No cause of death has been released as of press time, but he had been suffering from major health issues over the years, including a massive stroke in 2012.

In addition to The Rocky Horror Picture Show, he appeared in Home Alone 2, Psych, Clue, Muppet Treasure Island and many other projects throughout his decades long career.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts