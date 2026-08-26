Tim Curry Passes Away at 80
Tim Curry Passes Away at 80
Sad news for the world of entertainment this morning. Tim Curry, best known for playing Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show has died. He was 80 years old.
TMZ was the first to report the news.
No cause of death has been released as of press time, but he had been suffering from major health issues over the years, including a massive stroke in 2012.
In addition to The Rocky Horror Picture Show, he appeared in Home Alone 2, Psych, Clue, Muppet Treasure Island and many other projects throughout his decades long career.
TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.
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