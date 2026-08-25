Dolly Parton Passes Away at 80

Update: It is being reported that Dolly died after a brief battle with cancer.

Sad news for the world of entertainment and music this afternoon. Dolly Parton, the iconic country singer known for hits like Jolene and 9 to 5, has died. She was 80 years old.

No cause of death has been released as of press time.

Her nephew Brian Seaver, posted a message via Dolly’s Instagram page confirming her death:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

Her rep also released a statement to the media:

“Global icon and humanitarian, Dolly Parton, known to the world as a beloved singer, songwriter, philanthropist, actress, playwright and author died peacefully today in Nashville, Tennessee. A rhinestone life that shone bright enough for the world to see, Dolly will forever stand as an inspiration not only through her timeless music and prolific songwriting, but also her wit, warmth and kindness that made us all feel like family.”

“Dolly Parton’s legacy is one of love, compassion and resilience. With a seven-decade career, she inspired multiple generations of artists and fans with her music and an unwavering commitment to making the world a better place. Her songs will continue to resonate with people of all ages, and her philanthropic work will have a lasting impact,” the statement concluded.

In addition to her aforementioned songs, she was an actress, starring in the 9 to 5 movie and Steel Magnolias.

She won 190 awards (nominated for 384) throughout her career, released over fifty albums.

Dolly co-owned Dollywood and founded the Dollywood Foundation and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.

She was also known for her philanthropy work, donating millions to charity, spent countless hours promoting literacy and helping others in any way she was able.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this time.

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts