The Real Housewives of Potomac Star Karen Huger Charged in DUI Case

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger has been found guilty on nearly all counts after being charged with a DUI in Maryland in March, TVGrapevine learned via People Magazine.

“Although we are disappointed in the jury’s verdict, we of course respect their decision and appreciate their time hearing our case,” the Real Housewives of Potomac star’s attorney, A. Scott Bolden, tells PEOPLE exclusively in a statement.

The reality star and self proclaimed Grande Dame was charged with with a DUI and DWI, negligently driving a vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner endangering property, life, and person, as well as recklessly driving a vehicle in wanton and willful disregard for the safety of persons and property, as well as failure to control vehicle speed on the highway to avoid a collision, driving a vehicle in excess of reasonable and prudent speed on the highway, driving a vehicle on the highway with suspended registration, and failure to notify administration of change of address within 30 days.

As per People, she was found guilty on all charges except reckless driving and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 29.