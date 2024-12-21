Fox’s Animation Domination is Back

Animation Domination is back! Here is a sneak peek of tonight’s big night.

Episode Information for THE SIMPSONS:

When a video of Bart and Homer fighting goes viral, they begin a journey as social media celebrities. Meanwhile, Lisa battles the school’s new industrialized detention system in the all-new “The Winter of Our Monetized Content” season premiere episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, Sept. 29 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Guest voices include John Mulaney as Warburton Parker.

Episode Information for BLESS THE HARTS:

In the series premiere, JENNY (Kristen Wiig) discovers a secret of BETTY’s (Maya Rudolph) that may help her pay off the family’s overdue bills. Meanwhile, WAYNE (Ike Barinholtz), Jenny’s boyfriend, is hurt when he discovers that Jenny’s artistically inclined daughter, VIOLET (Jillian Bell), is featuring her biological father in her comics. Wayne is determined to show how much he cares about Violet by building her the treehouse of her dreams in the all-new “Hug N‘ Bugs” series premiere episode of BLESS THE HARTS airing Sunday, Sept. 29 (8:30-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Guest voices include Drew Tarver as Randy, Fortune Feimster as Brenda and Gary Anthony Williams as Leonard.

Episode Information for BOB’S BURGERS:

Bob’s plan to surprise Linda for their anniversary gets tricky when the kids become involved in the all-new “The Ring (But Not Scary)” season premiere episode of BOB’S BURGERS airing Sunday, Sept. 29 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Guest voices include Megan Mullally as Gayle, Jillian Bell as Nat and Brooke Dillman as Josie.

Episode Information for FAMILY GUY:

When the brewery announces it will be firing one employee, Peter is nervous he will be the one let go. In order to calm his nerves, the family departs on a Yacht Rock cruise that doesn’t go as expected, in the all-new “Yacht Rocky” season premiere episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, Sept. 29 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. Guest voices include Bryan Cranston as Bert, Niecy Nash as Sheila, Kenny Loggins as himself, Alan Parsons as himself and Nick Viall as himself.