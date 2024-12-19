48 Hours to Air JonBenét Ramsey Special

48 Hours to Air JonBenét Ramsey Special

Nearly 28 years after the murder of JonBenétRamsey, the case remains unsolved. Now, in a gripping new 48 HOURS, correspondent Erin Moriarty dives into the case she’s covered since 1999, uncovering fresh perspectives and exploring new clues. “The Search for JonBenét’s Killer” will be broadcast Saturday, Dec. 21 (10:00-11:00 PM ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

In the hour, John Ramsey, JonBenét’s father, reveals his theory of the crime. He believes the killer broke in and was hiding in the house while the family went out for Christmas dinner. Ramsey also expresses his determination to clear his family’s name and keep the search for justice alive.

“Identifying the killer isn’t gonna change my life at this point, but it will change the lives of my children and my grandchildren,” he says. “This cloud needs to be removed from our family’s head, and this chapter closed for their benefit.”

“The Search for JonBenét’s Killer” also looks at the toll the search for answers has taken on the Ramsey family, including an emotional interview with Patsy and John Ramsey. Patsy Ramsey died in June 2006.

“This is one of the last interviews Patsy and John Ramsey did together, and the access was incredible,” says Moriarty. “Patsy was undergoing chemotherapy at the time and spoke candidly about how difficult it was for her. But she also made it clear that, for her, dealing with cancer was nothing compared to the pain of losing a child.”

“A 6-year-old murder victim, a random note left at the scene – it’s the bizarre and tragic details that make the murder of JonBenét as compelling today as it was 28 years ago,” Moriarty says.

Join 48 HOURS and Moriarty as they revisit this mystery, building on the program’s 2002 investigation, which challenged the wave of coverage surrounding the case. The new details and updates will shed light on the latest search for answers and the lasting impact of JonBenét on her family and the community.

And at 9:00 PM, ET/PT, he was convicted of murdering his pregnant wife. The “other woman” recorded his calls for the prosecution. With his death sentence now overturned, there’s a renewed push to clear him. CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti reports in an encore of 48 HOURS: “Scott Peterson: Case in Question.”

