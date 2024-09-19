The Grammys gift suite swag for 2018

Distinctive Assets, the LA-based entertainment marketing company credited with launching the promotional craze of celebrity swag nearly two decades ago, will once again produce the one and only official backstage gift lounge for the 60th GRAMMY Awards®. The legendary show’s presenters and performers will be treated to a bevy of thank you gifts in acknowledgment and appreciation of their participation.

“It is an honor for any artist to be asked to be part of Music’s Biggest Night®, and that honor is no less significant for GRAMMY partners like us,” says Distinctive Assets’ founder Lash Fary. “We are so proud to help celebrate sixty amazing years of GRAMMY magic with our signature backstage gift lounge. Just a few of our guests in recent years have included Zendaya, John Travolta, Justin Bieber, LL Cool J, Johnny Depp, Stevie Wonder, Andra Day, Bruno Mars, Sting, Little Big Town and Macklemore, so it is a pretty exciting place to be.”

The GRAMMY Gift Lounge will be open to presenters and performers during three full days of rehearsals at Madison Square Garden. This year’s gift lounge is presented by MTG for McLEAR who will be gifting an innovative, fashionable and unobtrusive wearable technology to simply life as the world’s first smart ring with contactless payment technology. Other #GRAMMYGiftLounge selections will include Alpha Priority Worldwide VIP airport service including luxury ground transportation to or from airport, award-winning museum-quality costume jewelry from Grossé Japan, Happiest Tee luxury apparel (in partnership with the Stands giving community and Flores Lane sustainable luxury destination candles), LumiDiet wearable light therapy smart diet belts, Oxygenetix breathable foundation, Safi Kilima Tanzanite Bolo Bracelets, Sixth Sense Lab beauty and wellness packages, SmileDirectClub invisible aligners and bright on premium whitening kits, Solstice Sunglasses featuring Polaroid Eyewear, truth X Epiphone Acoustic Guitars, and Fingerlings by WowWee.

Talent will also walk away with a preassembled GRAMMY Gift Bag which will represent a diverse portfolio of brands ranging from fun to functional. The #GRAMMYGiftBag will include items from Book of the Month, Blush & Whimsy, Carrie’d NYC, Clear Ear, Cook Yourself Happy: The Danish Way, Cotton Canary, CO2Lift, Curlee Girlee, Dear Rain, DropMix, Emilie Heathe, Evolved Science, Fireman Hospitality Group, FREY, Go Beyond Here, Golden Door, GoodKarms, Healing Saint by Dr. Jane 360, Hydroxycut Organic, Inception of Beauty, iSOCiETY Cosmetics, Le Petit Cirque, Liquor Lab, Maison Atia, Mraz Family Farms, Music Connection, M·Y·O Cosmetic Cases, MyPurMist Free, Naipo Wireless Eye Massager, Nothing But The Fruit (NBTF), Nurse Gigi, Ocean Spray, Old Spice Red Collection, People Yearbook, Peter Thomas Roth Clinical Skincare, philosophy, Prima Bella Luxury Products, Quincy Herbals, Rule #1 Don’t Be #2, RXBAR, Salt & Stone Soap Company, Sena-Series Media Training, SheaMoisture, Shop Modern Innovations, Southern Wicked Lemonade, Soundbites, Thankful, The Gentle Barn, The Giving Keys, The Lucky Box Club, Uber Eats and Unreal Snacks.

Guests attending the official GRAMMY Celebration® will also score in the swag department with a 3-piece Argan Oil Hair Care Maintenance Kit from Crème of Nature that includes: ACV Rinse, Perfect 7 and Perfect Edge.

The GRAMMY Awards will be held on Sunday, January 28, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in NYC and will be broadcast live in high definition TV and 5.1 surround sound on the CBS Television Network from 7:30 – 11 p.m. (ET/PT).