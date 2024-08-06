The Divine Protector Master Salt Begins Preview

FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA ACQUIRES JAPANESE FANTASY-THRILLER

“THE DIVINE PROTECTOR – MASTER SALT BEGINS” FOR AUGUST RELEASE



Foreign Language Japanese Fantasy-Thriller Sets Digital Debut for North American VOD Platforms and on DVD on August 27, 2024

Los Angeles, CA – August 5, 2024 Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group, has acquired North American VOD rights to the foreign language Japanese fantasy-thriller THE DIVINE PROTECTOR – MASTER SALT BEGINS, which will be available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on August 27, 2024, through Freestyle Digital Media.

THE DIVINE PROTECTOR – MASTER SALT BEGINS is a stylish fantasy-thriller from Japan. At 7:07 PM, the occult club members are holding a ritual ceremony to summon “Master Salt” in Kamono Girls’ high school in Tokyo, to help one of the members, Nanako, who has been struck by mysterious incidents. They draw a pentagon and a circle with purified salt and burn a sealed envelope with a written wish. Out of nowhere, the divine protector, Master Salt appears with a blast of wind. She sees through the identity of the spirit that cursed Nanako and repels the curse. After that event, Nanako and her friends ask Master Salt to repel the curses that bring misery to people. They discover that this world is full of people who curse others. What will Master Salt and the girls encounter in the battle against a powerful enemy?

Directed by filmmaker Hiroshi Akabane, THE DIVINE PROTECTOR – MASTER SALT BEGINS was written by Ryuho Okawa, Shio Okawa, and The Divine Protector-Master Salt Begins Scenario Project, and produced by Ryuho Okawa, Kaoru Ota and Naofumi Sato. The ensemble cast features Rin Kijima (‘Master Salt/Shioko Kamono’), Saya Fukunaga (‘Nanako Igarashi’), Kokoro Nishiwaki (‘Miki Hoshino’), Rino Otaki (‘Hiraku Hoshino’), Tsubasa Tendo / Big Tengu (‘Munehiro Yoshida’), Sakura Kamijo (‘Mariya Suzuki’), and Yuki Meguro (‘Mitsunori Tendo’).

“A curse is a wish to bring others unhappiness,” said producer Yoichi Utebi. “The Executive Producer, Ryuho Okawa, has given us the Original Story of this film with the message, be mindful of your thoughts, especially negative thoughts against others, and counter them with wholesome, loving,

positive thinking because curses are not a figment of the imagination.”

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire THE DIVINE PROTECTOR – MASTER SALT BEGINS directly with the filmmakers.