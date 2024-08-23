Highlights From President Joe Biden’s Speech

Highlights From President Joe Biden’s Speech

Tonight, President Joe Biden spoke to the nation for the first time since dropping out as the Democratic nominee.

“I decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. It’s the best way to unite our nation. You know, there is a time and a place for long years of experience in public life. There’s also a time and place for new voices, fresh voices, yes, younger voices. And that time and place is now,” President Biden said in his short but sweet speech.

He addressed several topics, including the fact that he plans to continue to serve until the end of his term, changes in the Supreme Court and how he feels about this new turn of events.

Check out some of the highlights/quotes from his speech below:

ON THE SUPREME COURT CHANGE:

“I’m gonna call for Supreme Court reform, because this is critical to our democracy.” He did not get deep into specifics about said reform, but it is believed that he wants to see term limits put in place in the future for Supreme Court Justices and an ethics code put in place.

ON DROPPING OUT:

“It’s been the honor of my life to serve as your president, but in the defense of democracy, which is at stake, I think is more important than any title. I draw strength and I find joy in working for the American people. But this sacred task of perfecting our union, it’s not about me. It’s about you.”

ON VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS:

After dropping out earlier this week, President Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to take over as the Democratic nominee. As of press time, she has enough delegates to get the nomination, which will be made official at the Democratic National Convention next month.

“I’d like to thank our great Vice President Kamala Harris. She’s experienced. She’s tough, she’s capable. She’s been an incredible partner to me and a leader for our country. Now the choice is up to you, the American people,” he said.

Thank you, President Joe Biden.