America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/21/2024

Tonight is the second results show for NBC’s America’s Got Talent. Last night, AIRFOOTWORKS was saved thanks to judge Howie Mandel’s Golden Buzzer. He is joined by Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell at the judges table. Terry Crews hosts.

After a recap of last night, we get down to business. The top five acts are announced and will then be narrowed down to three.

Ashlee Montague vs. NiNi: Ashlee moves on, NiNi is eliminated.

Schumacher vs. Alex Sampson: Alex moves on, Schumacher is eliminated.

Brooke Bailey vs. Bboy Samuka: Bboy Samuka moves on, Brooke is eliminated.

Biko’s Mana vs. Young-Min: Young-Min moves on, Biko’s Mana is eliminated.

Legion vs. Sky Elements: Sky Elements moves on, Legion is eliminated.

Mat Franco and Shin Lim, two AGT alumni are featured. Shin talks about how Mat was one of his inspirations to do the show.

Mat is live on stage to do a magic act that features a wheel of suggestions. It lands on Read Sofia’s Mind, which leads to a card act. Terry picks another suggestion, which reads Give Someone Magic Powers. A girl is chosen from the audience and he pulls a coin from her ear. The third one it to Predict The Future….which leads to Mat and Terry using a leaf blower to put the suggestions on Post Its. Lo and behold, they have the suggestions Mat had picked!

Alex is the first one in the semifinals, followed by Young-Min and Sky Elements.

More next week, stay tuned!