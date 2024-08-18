Celebrity Death

Actor John Aprea Passes Away at 83

By on Sunday, August 18, 2024

Sad news for the world of Hollywood. John Aprea, best known for playing young Salvatore Tessio in The Godfather II, has died. He was 83 years old.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he died on August 5th of natural causes in Los Angeles. His manager Will Levine confirmed the news to the outlet.

John had a very successful career in television and movies. He also appeared on Another World, Full House and Fuller House, as well as The Idolmaker, Knots Landing and Falcon Crest.

He is survived by his wife Betsy, daughter Nicole and stepchildren Marika and Valentino.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to his loved ones during this difficult time.

