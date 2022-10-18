0 0

Dancing With The Stars 31 Recap for 10/18/2022: Prom Night

Tonight is Prom Night on Dancing With The Stars!

Celebrity: Daniel Durant

Claim to Fame: CODA star

Pro: Britt Stewart

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: Sexyback by Justin Timberlake

Sammi: It was a fun, sexy way to begin the night and it seem like he was having a ball. He

Len: It was a well danced, but work on the arms.

Derek: The footwork was messy, but it was otherwise a good routine.

Bruno: It was just right.

Carrie Ann: She wants him to exaggerate his movements some more.

Scores: 8-8-8-8=32/40

Celebrity: Heidi D’Amelio

Claim to Fame: Reality star

Pro: Artem Chigvintsev

Dance: Jazz

Song: Girls Just Wanna Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper

Sammi: It was cute…..fun, spunky and cute. The song was perfect for this dance.

Derek: It was a job well done.

Bruno: She missed the dismount, but it reminded him of Jazzercise.

Carrie Ann: She wanted to see more.

Len: He enjoyed it.

Scores: 8-9-8-8=33/40

Celebrity: Vinny Guadagnino

Claim to Fame: Jersey Shore star

Pro: Koko Iwasaki

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: You and Me by Lifehouse

Sammi: What a moving, beautiful dance. Not only does it show how he is improving, but it really shows a softer side of him. It is also the perfect movie prom dance….just lovely.

Bruno: He has come a very long way.

Carrie Ann: It had teen heartthrob vibes, but it needed more technique.

Len: He has time to work on the marathon dance.

Derek: He liked it, but gives him tips to improve.

Scores: 7-7-7-7=28/40

Celebrity: Shangela

Claim to Fame: Ru Paul Drag Queen Star

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: Waiting For Tonight by Jennifer Lopez

Sammi: The music is a bit distracting, but the dancing more than makes up for it…..get it, Shangela! The two of them KILLED IT on the dance floor.

Carrie Ann: She is an official FLY GIRL!

Len: He is a huge fan of Shangela.

Derek: It was amazing.

Bruno: It was a power loaded cha cha cha.

Scores: 9-8-9-9=35

Celebrity: Charli D’Amelio

Claim to Fame: TikTok star

Pro: Mark Ballas

Dance: Jive

Song: You Make My Dreams by Hall and Oates

Sammi: This was just so cute and fit her personality. I kind of preferred last night’s dance, but technique wise, this one is up there in terms of some of her best dances.

Len: He loved the dance and sassiness.

Derek: He liked it, but wanted more energy.

Bruno: She is a dancing queen.

Carrie Ann: There was something missing from the routine.

Scores:9-10-9-10=38/40

Celebrity: Jessie James Decker

Claim to Fame: Country star

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Breakaway by Kelly Clarkson

Sammi: WOW. This dance was made for her….she obviously put her all into this tonight and proved that she is in it to win it.

Derek: He gives her places to improved, but overall thinks it was a job well done.

Bruno: She gave them class.

Carrie Ann: She sees her growing as a dancer.

Len: He liked it, but wants her to work on her arms and hands.

Scores: 8-8-8-8=32/40

Celebrity: Gabby Windey

Claim to Fame: Bachelorette star

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Tango

Song: Good Girls Gone Bad by Cobra Starship

Sammi: She is really improving and I love how she shows her personality in every dance. Tonight was the perfect combination of technique and personality—and I am here for it.

Bruno: It was GREAT.

Carrie Ann: It was by far her best dance.

Len: It was fantastic.

Derek: It was everything he wanted in a tango.

Scores: PERFECT SCORE

Celebrity: Trevor Donovan

Claim to Fame: Hallmark star

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Jive

Song: Basket Case by Green Day

Sammi: This is definitely a fun nineties vibed dance…..they are channeling Cher Horowitz with those outfits and the dance kind of reminds me of something that should have been in the movie. Very cute.

Carrie Ann: They are matching their steps, but work on the elbows.

Len: Work on the legs, but it was tight and together.

Derek: It is a ten for effort.

Bruno: They did a good job!

Scores: 8-8-8-8=32/40

Celebrity: Joseph Baena

Claim to Fame: Fitness Model

Pro: Daniella Karagach

Dance: Cha cha cha

Song: Shut Up and Dance by Walk the Moon

Sammi: That was so much fun to watch. He is really becoming more confident and into his own with every dance…he could really be a dark horse.

Len: It was terrific.

Derek: He did well, but work on the thumbs.

Bruno: He loves how much he improved.

Carrie Ann: Not as good as last night, but he is still doing well.

Scores: 8-8-8-8=32/40

Celebrity: Jordin Sparks

Claim to Fame: American Idol winner

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Contemporary

Song: No Air by Jordin Sparks and Chris Brown

Sammi: This was gorgeous to watch and showed every bit of emotion that should be in a contemporary dance….wow….I am speechless.

Derek: It was beautiful.

Bruno: He loved it.

Carrie Ann: It was spectacular.

Len: He wished it had more dance content.

Scores: 9-8-9-9=35/40

Celebrity: Wayne Brady

Claim to Fame: Actor and Host

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Samba

Song: It Takes Two by Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock

Sammi: What a way to end the couple dances.

Bruno: They are the king and queen of samba!

Carrie Ann: This was his breakthrough dance.

Len:He is on his feet!

Derek: He loved it!

Scores: PERFECT SCORE

Dance Marathon:

Daniel and Britt are out first, followed by Vinny and Koko, Jordin and Brandon, Joseph and Daniella, Wayne and Witney, Gabby and Val, Charli and Mark, Trevor and Emma,Heidi and Artem, Shangela and Gleb are all eliminated with Jessie and Alan winning prom king and queen. They get 11 points, with Shangela and Gleb getting ten, Heidi and Artem getting nine and so on and so forth.

Bottom Two: Heidi and Artem and Joseph and Daniella

Judges save: Heidi and Artem

Eliminated: Joseph and Daniella

