Dancing With The Stars 31 Recap for 10/18/2022: Prom Night
Tonight is Prom Night on Dancing With The Stars!
Celebrity: Daniel Durant
Claim to Fame: CODA star
Pro: Britt Stewart
Dance: Cha cha cha
Song: Sexyback by Justin Timberlake
Sammi: It was a fun, sexy way to begin the night and it seem like he was having a ball. He
Len: It was a well danced, but work on the arms.
Derek: The footwork was messy, but it was otherwise a good routine.
Bruno: It was just right.
Carrie Ann: She wants him to exaggerate his movements some more.
Scores: 8-8-8-8=32/40
Celebrity: Heidi D’Amelio
Claim to Fame: Reality star
Pro: Artem Chigvintsev
Dance: Jazz
Song: Girls Just Wanna Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper
Sammi: It was cute…..fun, spunky and cute. The song was perfect for this dance.
Derek: It was a job well done.
Bruno: She missed the dismount, but it reminded him of Jazzercise.
Carrie Ann: She wanted to see more.
Len: He enjoyed it.
Scores: 8-9-8-8=33/40
Celebrity: Vinny Guadagnino
Claim to Fame: Jersey Shore star
Pro: Koko Iwasaki
Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: You and Me by Lifehouse
Sammi: What a moving, beautiful dance. Not only does it show how he is improving, but it really shows a softer side of him. It is also the perfect movie prom dance….just lovely.
Bruno: He has come a very long way.
Carrie Ann: It had teen heartthrob vibes, but it needed more technique.
Len: He has time to work on the marathon dance.
Derek: He liked it, but gives him tips to improve.
Scores: 7-7-7-7=28/40
Celebrity: Shangela
Claim to Fame: Ru Paul Drag Queen Star
Pro: Gleb Savchenko
Dance: Cha cha cha
Song: Waiting For Tonight by Jennifer Lopez
Sammi: The music is a bit distracting, but the dancing more than makes up for it…..get it, Shangela! The two of them KILLED IT on the dance floor.
Carrie Ann: She is an official FLY GIRL!
Len: He is a huge fan of Shangela.
Derek: It was amazing.
Bruno: It was a power loaded cha cha cha.
Scores: 9-8-9-9=35
Celebrity: Charli D’Amelio
Claim to Fame: TikTok star
Pro: Mark Ballas
Dance: Jive
Song: You Make My Dreams by Hall and Oates
Sammi: This was just so cute and fit her personality. I kind of preferred last night’s dance, but technique wise, this one is up there in terms of some of her best dances.
Len: He loved the dance and sassiness.
Derek: He liked it, but wanted more energy.
Bruno: She is a dancing queen.
Carrie Ann: There was something missing from the routine.
Scores:9-10-9-10=38/40
Celebrity: Jessie James Decker
Claim to Fame: Country star
Pro: Alan Bersten
Dance: Viennese Waltz
Song: Breakaway by Kelly Clarkson
Sammi: WOW. This dance was made for her….she obviously put her all into this tonight and proved that she is in it to win it.
Derek: He gives her places to improved, but overall thinks it was a job well done.
Bruno: She gave them class.
Carrie Ann: She sees her growing as a dancer.
Len: He liked it, but wants her to work on her arms and hands.
Scores: 8-8-8-8=32/40
Celebrity: Gabby Windey
Claim to Fame: Bachelorette star
Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy
Dance: Tango
Song: Good Girls Gone Bad by Cobra Starship
Sammi: She is really improving and I love how she shows her personality in every dance. Tonight was the perfect combination of technique and personality—and I am here for it.
Bruno: It was GREAT.
Carrie Ann: It was by far her best dance.
Len: It was fantastic.
Derek: It was everything he wanted in a tango.
Scores: PERFECT SCORE
Celebrity: Trevor Donovan
Claim to Fame: Hallmark star
Pro: Emma Slater
Dance: Jive
Song: Basket Case by Green Day
Sammi: This is definitely a fun nineties vibed dance…..they are channeling Cher Horowitz with those outfits and the dance kind of reminds me of something that should have been in the movie. Very cute.
Carrie Ann: They are matching their steps, but work on the elbows.
Len: Work on the legs, but it was tight and together.
Derek: It is a ten for effort.
Bruno: They did a good job!
Scores: 8-8-8-8=32/40
Celebrity: Joseph Baena
Claim to Fame: Fitness Model
Pro: Daniella Karagach
Dance: Cha cha cha
Song: Shut Up and Dance by Walk the Moon
Sammi: That was so much fun to watch. He is really becoming more confident and into his own with every dance…he could really be a dark horse.
Len: It was terrific.
Derek: He did well, but work on the thumbs.
Bruno: He loves how much he improved.
Carrie Ann: Not as good as last night, but he is still doing well.
Scores: 8-8-8-8=32/40
Celebrity: Jordin Sparks
Claim to Fame: American Idol winner
Pro: Brandon Armstrong
Dance: Contemporary
Song: No Air by Jordin Sparks and Chris Brown
Sammi: This was gorgeous to watch and showed every bit of emotion that should be in a contemporary dance….wow….I am speechless.
Derek: It was beautiful.
Bruno: He loved it.
Carrie Ann: It was spectacular.
Len: He wished it had more dance content.
Scores: 9-8-9-9=35/40
Celebrity: Wayne Brady
Claim to Fame: Actor and Host
Pro: Witney Carson
Dance: Samba
Song: It Takes Two by Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock
Sammi: What a way to end the couple dances.
Bruno: They are the king and queen of samba!
Carrie Ann: This was his breakthrough dance.
Len:He is on his feet!
Derek: He loved it!
Scores: PERFECT SCORE
Dance Marathon:
Daniel and Britt are out first, followed by Vinny and Koko, Jordin and Brandon, Joseph and Daniella, Wayne and Witney, Gabby and Val, Charli and Mark, Trevor and Emma,Heidi and Artem, Shangela and Gleb are all eliminated with Jessie and Alan winning prom king and queen. They get 11 points, with Shangela and Gleb getting ten, Heidi and Artem getting nine and so on and so forth.
Bottom Two: Heidi and Artem and Joseph and Daniella
Judges save: Heidi and Artem
Eliminated: Joseph and Daniella