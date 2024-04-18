What to Watch: The Faceless Lady Episode 4

Sammi Turano April 18, 2024

The Ireland-set storyline is inspired by the real life seventeenth century Irish folklore of Lady Margaret Hodnett who is said to haunt Belvelly Castle in Cork stalking visitors through mirrors and reflective surfaces. Adapted for modern day with a supernatural twist, The Faceless Lady follows three couples who have been invited to a medieval castle in Ireland for a weekend competition where they will either win her games or lose their lives.

 

Episode 4 – Murder in the Dark

  • Episode Description: As the lights go out in Kilolc Castle, the remaining players face their deadliest game yet. Ella opens up to Dion as night falls. In the meantime, a secret wing is discovered and one of the survivors is chosen for a special role at the end of the game.
