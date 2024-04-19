2024 Daytime Emmy Nominations Announced

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) today announced the nominees for THE 51ST ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY® AWARDS. The Daytime Emmy® Awards telecast will be presented live on Fri day, June 7 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+*. The Daytime Creative Arts & Lifestyle Emmy® Awards will be presented on Saturday, June 8 , and streamed on The Emmys apps and at watch.TheEmmys.tv . The ceremonies will take place at the Westin Bonaventure Los Angeles.

“We are happy to once again honor the creative talent both in front of and behind the camera of America’s favorite Daytime programs,” said Adam Sharp, president and CEO of NATAS. “We look forward to celebrating the icons who enliven the days of audiences across the country.”

“Producing the Daytime Emmys is a labor of love for all of us at NATAS,” said Brent Stanton, head of daytime at NATAS. “The huge popularity of these shows continues to be must-see viewing for their fans.”

The Lifetime Achievement honorees, hosts, presenters, Silver and Gold Circle honorees and telecast categories will be announced at a later date.

The June 7 telecast will mark the 18th time CBS has broadcast the Daytime Emmys, more than any other network.

All awards are judged by a pool of more than 1,000 peer professionals from across the television industry whose confidential ballots were then tabulated by the independent accounting firm of Lutz & Carr, LLP.

The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television programming and crafts since 1974, honoring work in a variety of categories, including daytime dramas, talk shows, instructional programming, hosting, culinary and legal/courtroom programs. In 2021, NATAS and the Television Academy jointly announced plans to realign the Daytime and Primetime Emmy Awards to be organized by content genre, as opposed to program airtime.

51 ST DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS Nominations

1 – DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The Bay

Popstar! TV

The Bold and the Beautiful

CBS

Days of Our Lives

Peacock

General Hospital

ABC

Neighbours

Amazon Freevee

The Young and the Restless

CBS

2 – DAYTIME TALK SERIES The Jennifer Hudson Show Syndicated The Kelly Clarkson Show Syndicated Tamron Hall Syndicated Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts Disney+ The View ABC 3 – ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES Access Hollywood Syndicated Entertainment Tonight Syndicated Extra Syndicated 4 – CULINARY SERIES Be My Guest with Ina Garten Food Network Family Dinner Magnolia Network Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays Food Network Valerie’s Home Cooking Food Network What Am I Eating? with Zooey Deschanel Max

5 – LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAM Hot Bench Syndicated Judy Justice Amazon Freevee Justice for the People with Judge Milian Syndicated The People’s Court Syndicated We the People with Judge Lauren Lake Syndicated 6 – TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory National Geographic Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper National Geographic Guy’s All-American Road Trip Food Network Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild NBC Street Somm Tastemade 7 – INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM Fixer to Fabulous HGTV Fixer Upper: The Hotel Magnolia Network Hack My Home Netflix Martha Gardens Roku Windy City Rehab HGTV

8 – LIFESTYLE PROGRAM Downey’s Dream Cars See also Dancing With The Stars Renewed for Season 30 Max George to the Rescue NBC Growing Floret Magnolia Network Homegrown Magnolia Network Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones Netflix 9 – ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids Vimeo King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch Netflix Off Script with The Hollywood Reporter SundanceTV Oprah and “The Color Purple” Journey Max Variety Studio: Actors on Actors PBS Working in the Theatre AmericanTheatreWing.org 10 – EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM African Queens: Njinga Netflix Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward NBC Ireland Made with Love PBS Leveling Lincoln PBS What Really Happened: America’s Wild National Geographic 11 – DAYTIME SPECIAL Culture Quest: Ukraine PBS Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade ABC 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade NBC Recipe for Change: Celebrating Black Men SpringHill Unexpected Hulu 12 – SHORT FORM PROGRAM Catalyst LinkedIn News The Dads Netflix Hollywood Atelier: Rob Pickens The Hollywood Reporter How Una Pizza Napoletana Became the No.1 Ranked Pizza in the World Eater Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre Netflix

13 – LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS Tamara Braun as Ava Vitali Days of Our Lives Peacock Finola Hughes as Anna Devane General Hospital ABC Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan The Bold and the Beautiful CBS Annika Noelle as Hope Logan The Bold and the Beautiful CBS Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers The Young and the Restless CBS Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves General Hospital ABC 14 – LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR Eric Braeden as Victor Newman The Young and the Restless CBS Scott Clifton as Liam Spencer The Bold and the Beautiful CBS Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester The Bold and the Beautiful CBS Eric Martsolf as Brady Black Days of Our Lives Peacock John McCook as Eric Forrester The Bold and the Beautiful CBS 15 – SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS Jennifer Gareis as Donna Logan The Bold and the Beautiful CBS Linsey Godfrey as Sarah Horton Days of Our Lives Peacock Courtney Hope as Sally Spectra The Young and the Restless CBS Allison Lanier as Summer Newman Abbott The Young and the Restless CBS Emily O’Brien as Gwen Rizczech Days of Our Lives Peacock

16 – SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford General Hospital ABC Bryton James as Devon Winters The Young and the Restless CBS Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis Days of Our Lives Peacock A Martinez as Nardo Ramos The Bay Popstar! TV Mike Manning as Caleb McKinnon The Bay Popstar! TV 17 – GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES Linden Ashby as Cameron Kirsten The Young and the Restless CBS Ashley Jones as Dr. Bridget Forrester The Bold and the Beautiful CBS Alley Mills as Heather Webber General Hospital ABC Guy Pearce as Mike Young Neighbours Amazon Freevee Dick Van Dyke as Mystery Man/Timothy Robicheaux Days of Our Lives Peacock

18 – DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro The View ABC Kelly Clarkson The Kelly Clarkson Show Syndicated Mark Consuelos, Kelly Ripa Live with Kelly and Mark Syndicated See also ICYMI: Mom Recap for Bloody Stumps and a Chemical Smell Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell, Sheryl Underwood The Talk CBS Tamron Hall Tamron Hall Syndicated 19 – CULINARY HOST Lidia Bastianich 25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary Jubilee PBS Valerie Bertinelli Valerie’s Home Cooking Food Network Eduardo Garcia Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia Magnolia Network Emeril Lagasse Emeril Cooks Roku Sophia Roe Counter Space Tastemade Buddy Valastro Legends of the Fork A&E

20 – DAYTIME PERSONALITY – DAILY Frank Caprio Caught in Providence Facebook Watch Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith Entertainment Tonight Syndicated Deborah Norville Steven Fabian, Lisa Guerrero, Ann Mercogliano, Jim Moret Les Trent Inside Edition Syndicated Robert Hernandez, Star Jones Divorce Court FOX Judge Judy Sheindlin Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose Judy Justice Amazon Freevee 21 – DAYTIME PERSONALITY – NON-DAILY Samantha Brown Samantha Brown’s Places to Love PBS Derrick Campana The Wizard of Paws BYUtv Christian Cooper Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper National Geographic Zoë François, Andrew Zimmern Holiday Party with Andrew & Zoë Magnolia Network Jet Tila Ready Jet Cook Food Network 22 – WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES The Bay Popstar! TV The Bold and the Beautiful CBS Days of Our Lives Peacock General Hospital ABC The Young and the Restless CBS 23 – WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM African Queens: Njinga Netflix Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild NBC Reconnecting Roots PBS Super Animals Syndicated Team Rubicon Roku

24 – DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES The Bay Popstar! TV The Bold and the Beautiful CBS Days of Our Lives Peacock General Hospital ABC The Young and the Restless CBS 25 – DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM African Queens: Njinga Netflix Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids Vimeo Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones Netflix Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild NBC Searching for Soul Food Hulu TrueSouth ESPN I ABC I SEC Network 26 – DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade ABC The Drew Barrymore Show Syndicated The Kelly Clarkson Show Syndicated Turning the Tables with Robin Roberts Disney+ The View ABC

27 – OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION African Queens: Njinga Netflix Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones Netflix Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild NBC Mysteries of the Faith Netflix Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre Netflix 28 – ORIGINAL SONG “Shine” General Hospital ABC “Unexpected Truth” Unexpected Hulu “We’re Home” Reconnecting Roots PBS 29 – LIGHTING DIRECTION General Hospital ABC The Jennifer Hudson Show Syndicated The Kelly Clarkson Show Syndicated The View ABC 30 – TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO The Bold and the Beautiful CBS Days of Our Lives Peacock Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade ABC The Kelly Clarkson Show Syndicated

31 – CINEMATOGRAPHY African Queens: Njinga Netflix Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory National Geographic Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones Netflix Living for the Dead Hulu Oracles of God: The Story of the Old Testament CBN See also CBS Announces Summer 2022 Premieres 32 – SINGLE CAMERA EDITING African Queens: Njinga Netflix Drive with Swizz Beatz Hulu Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones Netflix Oprah and “The Color Purple” Journey Max Searching for Soul Food Hulu 33 – MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING Family Ingredients PBS The Kelly Clarkson Show Syndicated Team Rubicon Roku TrueSouth ESPN|ABC|SEC|Network The Wizard of Paws BYUtv 34 – OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING The Jennifer Hudson Show Syndicated The Kelly Clarkson Show Syndicated The Talk CBS Tamron Hall Syndicated

35 – SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING African Queens: Njinga Netflix Downey’s Dream Cars Max Drive with Swizz Beatz Hulu Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones Netflix Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre Netflix 36 – MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN African Queens: Njinga Netflix Car Masters: Rust to Riches Netflix Searching for Soul Food Hulu Super Animals Syndicated Tex Mex Motors Netflix 37 – CASTING African Queens: Njinga Netflix Days of Our Lives Peacock General Hospital ABC Start Up PBS The Young and the Restless CBS 38 – ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN African Queens: Njinga Netflix The Drew Barrymore Show Syndicated General Hospital ABC The Kelly Clarkson Show Syndicated The View ABC The Young and the Restless CBS 39 – COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING African Queens: Njinga Netflix The Bold and the Beautiful CBS The Jennifer Hudson Show Syndicated Sherri Syndicated

40 – HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP African Queens: Njinga Netflix The Drew Barrymore Show Syndicated Sherri Syndicated The View ABC The Young and the Restless CBS The 51ST ANNUAL DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS is produced by NATAS and Associated Television International (ATI), which produced Daytime Emmy Awards ceremonies on The CW in 2009 and on CBS in 2010, 2011, 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. Adam Sharp and Lisa Armstrong are executive producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producer from ATI. About The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) is a service organization dedicated to the advancement of the arts and sciences of television and the promotion of creative leadership for artistic, educational and technical achievements within the television industry. It recognizes excellence in television with the coveted Emmy Awards for News & Documentary, Sports, Daytime, and Children’s & Family programming, as well as achievements in television Technology & Engineering. NATAS membership consists of more than 18,000 broadcast and media professionals represented in 19 regional chapters across the country. Beyond awards, NATAS has extensive educational programs including regional student television and its Student Award for Excellence and the National Student Production Awards for outstanding journalistic work by high school students, as well as scholarships, publications and major activities for both industry professionals and the viewing public. *Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on-demand. Essential-tier subscribers will have access on-demand the day after the special airs.

