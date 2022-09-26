0 0

Read Time: 7 Minute, 33 Second

Dancing With The Stars 31 Elvis Night Recap for 9/26/2022

Tonight is Elvis Night on Dancing With The Stars 31 on Disney Plus. We have fifteen pairs dancing tonight with one going home at the end of the night. Last week, Jason Lewis and Peta Murgatroyd went home in the show’s very first elimination.

Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro host, with Len Goodman, Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judging.

There is a slight change to the lineup tonight, due to Daniella Karagach has tested positive for Covid-19, so she will not be dancing. So You Think You Can Dance winner Alexis Warr will be dancing in her place.

Celebrity Jesse James Decker

Claim to Fame: Country star

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Trouble

Sammi: Her dancing is much better this week. It is obvious that she listened to the judges and took what they said seriously. I also loved the end where she hugged her son and how he was dressed as Elvis.

Len: Her legs were stronger and she improved over last week.

Derek: She was more controlled this week, but she needs to work on the feet. He also complimented her son Forest on his Elvis outfit.

Bruno: He was able to see proper foxtrot content, but now she needs to work on the glide.

Carrie Ann: She is so proud of this week’s improvement.

Scores: 7-6-6-6=25/40

Celebrity: Jordin Sparks

Claim to Fame: American Idol winner

Pro: Brandon Armstrong

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Hound Dog

Sammi:They were phenomenal! She is definitely a front winner to make it to the finals this season….not only is she a great dancer, but her personality just shines through the dance.

Derek: She looks incredible and she lights up the entire room.

Bruno: She combined all the qualities to make her performance stand out.

Carrie Ann: She loves her confidence.

Len: She needs to work on her frame.

Scores: 7-6-7-7=27/40

Celebrity: Sam Champion

Claim to Fame: WABC/GMA Meteorologist

Pro: Cheryl Burke

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: Heartbreak Hotel

Sammi: I adore them. He is so willing to learn and it is obvious that he has a lot of respect for Cheryl. I cannot wait to see how far they go.

Bruno: He loves how well they work together.

Carrie Ann: He is leading!

Len: He can see an improvement.

Derek: He gives him pointers, but appreciates the hard work.

Scores: 6-6-7-7=26/40

Celebrity: Shangela

Claim to Fame: RuPaul’s Drag Race

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Shake, Rattle and Roll

Sammi: I love the 50s diner theme. The two of them not only dance really well together, but they have such joy when they dance. It is obvious that they are having fun together and it makes the dance that much better.

Carrie Ann: The movements are sharp, but they missed a couple of steps.

Len: It was fun, entertaining and joyful.

Derek: He loved it!

Bruno: It has so much exuberance and zest for life.

Scores: 7-7-7-7=28/40

Celebrity: Teresa Giudice

Claim to Fame: Real Housewives of New Jersey star

Pro: Pasha Pashkov

Dance: Jive

Song: All Shook Up

Sammi: She talks about her dad, who was a huge part of RHONJ and I am in tears.

The dance is fun and cute and just so Teresa. She is a bit stiff, but looks like she is having fun!

Len: The kicks weren’t sharp enough.

Derek: He enjoyed watching her dance, but wanted to see more bounce. HUGE improvement though!

Bruno: She captured the spirit of the dance, but needs to work on the timing.

Carrie Ann: She appreciated the integrity of the dance and thinks she is on her way.

Scores: 6-5-6-6=23/40

Celebrity: Daniel Durant

Claim to Fame: CODA star

Pro: Britt Stewart

Dance: Jive

Song: King Creole

Sammi: Britt is a treasure. I love how sweet she is and how she is teaching Daniel. He is incredible in his over

Derek: It was a job well done.

Bruno:He was glued to their performance.

Carrie Ann: She was so fascinated by their dance.

Len: Well done!

Scores: 7-7-7-8=29/40

Celebrity: Gabby Windey

Claim to Fame: Bachelorette

Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy

Dance: Viennese waltz

Song: Can’t Help Falling In Love

Sammi: What a beautiful dance! They floated on stage and looked so angelic. I was blown away by the beauty of it all.

Bruno: They were in total harmony.

Carrie Ann: She compares Gabby to Rumer Willis.

Len: It was soft like a whisper.

Derek: It was gorgeous and effortless.

Scores: 8-8-8-8=32/40

Celebrity: Vinny Guadagnino

Claim to Fame: Jersey Shore star

Pro: Koko Iwasaki

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Viva Las Vegas

Sammi: He definitely improved this week! There is something so endearing about him that makes me hope he stays for awhile.

Carrie Ann: He was her favorite Elvis act of the night.

Len: He went all in and paid off.

Derek: He owned that performance.

Bruno: He won that peformance.

Scores: 7-6-7-7=27/40

Celebrity: Charli D’Amelio

Claim to Fame: TikTok star

Pro: Mark Ballas

Dance: Quickstep

Song: Bossa Nova Baby

Sammi: The two of them are so cute together and they have a fun kind of chemistry. This dance really showcases her talent and personality.

Len: He loved the concept and routine.

Derek: He enjoyed the side by side part of the performance.

Bruno: He compared it to watching a hummingbird.

Carrie Ann: they are a quirky match made in heaven.

Scores: 8-8-8-8=32/40

Celebrity: Selma Blair

Claim to Fame: Actress/MS Advocate

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Jive

Song: Jailhouse Rock

Sammi: She is such an inspiration to so many. Tonight she shined on stage like nobody’s business and made me smile from start to finish.

Derek: She was amazing.

Bruno: He loved all the tricks and how she made the dance her own.

Carrie Ann: She did amazing, but the timing was a teeny bit off.

Len: It had style and flair.

Scores: 7-7-7-7=28/40

Celebrity: Cheryl Ladd

Claim to Fame: Charlie’s Angels star

Pro: Louis Van Amstel

Dance: Tango

Song: A Little Less Conversation

Sammi: There is something so sweet about this dance She may be the oldest competitor this season, but she is one of the most interesting to watch.

Bruno: There were some mistakes, but she should have covered them better.

Carrie Ann: She appreciates how many times she came back from her mistakes.

Len: It was a job well done.

Derek: She kept going and the beginning was great.

Scores: 5-6-5-5=21/40

Celebrity: Joseph Baena

Claim to Fame: Fitness model

Pro: Alexis Warr (filling in for Daniella)

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Song: If I Can Dream

Sammi: That was beautiful….we are going to have to watch out for him because he might just sneak his way to the top of the competition.

Carrie Ann: It was impressive, despite the fact that they had a few missteps.

Len: He liked seeing this side of Joseph, but also thinks that there were a few sticky moments.

Derek: He did well under the circumstances.

Bruno: He needs to work on his frame.

Scores: 6-6-6-6=24/40

Celebrity: Heidi D’Amelio

Claim to Fame: Reality star

Pro: Artem Chigvinstev

Dance: Foxtrot

Song: Suspicious Minds

Sammi: She is quite the surprise. I was not familiar with her before the show, but she is doing really well and seems to be really sweet.

Len: It was elegant and sophisticated.

Derek: She has the technique and it is all there.

Bruno: It was a smooth performance.

Carrie Ann: She loves the trust that is developing between them.

Scores: 7-7-7-7=28/40

Celebrity: Trevor Donovan

Claim to Fame: Hallmark star

Pro: Emma Slater

Dance: Rumba

Song: Always on my Mind

Sammi:He is another one who massively improved tonight. It is going to be so hard to say goodbye to anyone tonight….they are all just that good!

Derek: It was exceptional.

Bruno: He has never seen a week 2 rumba that good.

Carrie Ann: It was hot and sophisticated, but LIFT!

Len: He became a butterfly tonight.

Scores: 7-7-8-8=30/40

Celebrity: Wayne Brady

Claim to Fame: Actor/Comedian/Host

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Jive

Song: Burning Love

Sammi: What a way to end the night. He is fun, exciting and just knows how to put on a show.

Bruno: It was on fire!

Carrie Ann: It was smooth and sharp.

Len: It was a proper jive.

Derek: It was the best jive of th night.

Scores: 8-8-8-8=32/40

Bottom Two: Cheryl/Louis and Teresa/Pasha

Eliminated: Teresa/Pasha

Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest LinkedIn

About Post Author Sammi Turano Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. sammi924@gmail.com https://www.tvgrapevine.com