Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Are Married

Bennifer is married! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have finally tied the knot in Las Vegas last night, TVGrapevine has learned.

The couple, who were engaged over two decades ago before going their separate ways. They both went on to marry and have children with other people, only to reunite in 2021.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” the Selena star wrote in her “On the JLo” newsletter following the nuptials.

“Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world,” she continued. “Behind us two men held hands and held each other. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday — all of us wanting the same thing — for the world to recognize us as partners and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage.”

She signed the post using her new last name.

The couple got engaged April of this year.

Congratulations to the happy couple!

