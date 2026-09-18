The Traitors Announces New Cast

The new cast for The Traitors on Peacock was announced today! Check it out!

Bianca Del Rio (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

Boman Martinez-Reid (Content Creator)

Bronwyn Newport (“The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City”)

Casey Wilson (Actress)

Chloe Kim (Olympic Snowboarder)

Cody Simpson (Singer)

Craig Conover (“Southern Charm”)

Cynthia Bailey (“The Real Housewives of Atlanta”)

Dominic Monaghan (Actor)

Emira D’Spain (“Next Gen NYC”)

Gizelle Bryant (“The Real Housewives of Potomac”)

Iain Stirling (Comedian / “Love Island”)

Jag Bains (“Big Brother” / “Amazing Race”)

JaNa Craig (“Love Island USA”)

Joey Graziadei (“The Bachelor”)

Johnny Sibilly (Actor)

Kristin Chenoweth (Actress / Singer)

Michele Fitzgerald (“Survivor” / “The Challenge”)

Q Burdette (“Survivor”)

Rachel Robinson (“The Challenge”)

Rashad Jennings (NFL Star)

Taylor Hale (“Big Brother” / “Amazing Race”)

Whitney Leavitt (“The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives”)

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts