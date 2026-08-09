Big Brother 28 Recap for 8/9/2026

Previously, on Big Brother 28 on CBS, Drew won the BB Blockbuster making him safe from eviction. Lyric decided to turn on her ‘bestest of friends,’ causing a flip in the votes and leading to her eviction.

Haley’s reign as HOH came to an end, but it seems like she has made some enemies in the house.

Confused? You won’t be at the end of this episode of Big Brother!

Five people are claiming they voted to evict Melody—Kamu, Yash, Chuk, Dee and Angela. Kamu knows this isn’t right and says the Tool Shed is officially dead to him.

Haley wonders who flipped the vote and knows someone—or a few someones—are lying to her face.

Angela admits to double crossing her alliance and feels no shame.

Dee also has no shame in changing her vote.

Everyone is trying to figure out the votes and what the next course of action should be.

Drew wants to turn the tables on Chuk, Kamu and Haley.

Chuk wants to find the snake in the house and figure out who is lying about evicting Lyric.

Kamu is also suspicious of his entire alliance and now considers himself a free agent…..and vows to win HOH.

Speaking of HOH, it is time for the competition! They go to October 20th, 1967!

It is the iconic wall competition where they all hang on the wall—or in this case trees—for the longest amount of time while things are tossed at them.

Bigfoot is also involved in this.

Angela falls first, followed by Taylor, Barrett, Devens, Dee, Melody, Mallory, Chuk, Drew, Kamu and La Trice….who wins HOH….and is the oldest woman in history to win this challenge.

Drew is disappointed for letting his alliance down.

Barrett worries about La Trice winning since he has no idea where they stand.

Dee is also worried.

Mallory wins BB Time Capsule….but gets the Adam and Eve punishment, which she shares with Melody. They are dressed in leaf bikinis and held together with a leaf leash.

La Trice and Taylor discuss who should go up, with Drew, Kamu and Barrett her top choices, and Haley being the backdoor replacement.

Yash realizes Chuk cannot be trusted.

Taylor tells the guys there is a chance they can go on the block but to not worry since they should be safe.

Kamu tells Taylor about Chuk, making her realize he cannot be trusted and relays this to La Trice., who then has her own chat with Kamu. He says he is no longer working with his alliance and respects any decision she makes.

La Trice takes in all the information and is ready to make her move.

Nomination ceremony time! Barrett, Haley and Chuk are all on the block. Barrett is because he is playing both sides and the other two is to break up their alliance. However, Barrett is a pawn and Haley is the main target.

Who will win POV? Will someone get backdoored? Is Haley going to remain the main target? How will Mallory and Melody survive the Adam and Eve punishment?

These questions, and many others, will be answered on the next episode of Big Brother!

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