Private Eyes West Coast Recap for Wavelengths

Private Eyes West Coast on CW opens with Will and Angie trying to get Declan to take his first steps, while Matt reminds Angie they have a client arriving any minute, so she needs to hurry and get dressed.

The client says her mom Ida was scanned by a man named Mikewho took her money and then killed her…so she wants to bring him to justice. Reports say she died from carbon monoxide poisoning, but she knows Mike is behind it. She adds that he took all the money, sold the house and disappeared into the wind.

Matt is invited to play gold with someone named Brad, but he declines since they are too far away. He instead goes to find Mike with Angie, who has burner phones for them to use.

Raine calls them to fill them in on Mike, who has been around the world, probably scamming people. She tells them that he likes yoga, so they decide to check them out.

Oh, and she wants to know if Will is Angie’s real brother since Will is gonna Will.

Declan walks in the crib, so Will decides that he isn’t allowed to walk until Angie and Matt come home.

They find Mike’s dog Elvis and the vet who treats him, but Mike goes by Mike Mason instead of Mike Morenez. They hunt Mike down using disguises and then argue over cover stories and aliases….she is now Dolores and he is Patrick.

Matt, alias Patrick, pretends to be a surfer and tries to talk to the locals but then calls Will to get a better location. Meanwhile, Angie, alias Dolores heads to the spa to try and track down Mike, who lives on the resort…..only to find Elvis the dog. She asks him if his hooman is home and breaks into the house.

Matt finds Mike….who is very young and tries to call his bluff when Matt can’t name the year of the board he is using.

Angie, meanwhile, has Elvis, and pretends that he escaped. Mike buys her a drink and gets caught by his girlfriend Odessa.

Matt gets caught and it turns out Mike is a huge fan. They now have drinks instead….while Angie goes to their room and realizes someone broke into the room.

Matt and Mike go surfing with another of Mike’s friends Adrian, who is suspicious of Matt.

Angie talks to Odessa and they bond over men and art. They decide to meet for drinks so Odessa can talk about her love story.

As she leaves, Angie picks a man named Vincent’s pocket and calls Raine to get information on him.

Declan continues to walk in his crib while Will tries to make him stop and Raine to keep quiet.

Matt and the guys drink beers and bond over life and women.

Vincent follows Angie, who grabs him, threatens him and then realizes they are on the same side. They decide to work together since Vincent is helping someone else who was scammed. As they compare notes, they realize he has an accomplice.

Mike then tells Matt about losing the love of his life….until Adrian tells him to shut up and to call it a day. However, Matt tells Mike they need more drinks.

Vincent convinces Angie to talk to Odessa, who tries to set him up with Matt! They pretend not to know each other, and they use each other’s bad habits to convince Odessa and Mike they were in bad relationships prior to ‘meeting.’

Odessa and Mike go on a booze run. After making out, Matt and Angie fill each other in about what they found. Vincent calls and tells Angie to meet him at the beach….only for him to end up dead.

They wonder if Mike killed Vincent and what information he had before he died. Raine tells them Adrian was at the concert with Mike, making them wonder if he was the accomplish.

Raine tries to break Will of his lying habit, but he tries to convince her kind lies are necessary sometimes. She tries to get him to tell the truth about ugly pictures, but he continues to kind lie.

Mike and Matt bond in the sauna, where Matt says the media is about to release a story about him that doesn’t paint him in a good light. Mike admits to conning women out of their money and skipping town….until he fell for a mark…..which led to bad stuff happening.

Angie goes to talk to Odessa, only to run into Adrian, who says Odessa is out, but she can stay…..just as Mike says Ida was the one he fell for and he thinks someone killed her since they were not happy about him falling in love.

Adrian talks to Angie about Elvis and Vincent, but before he can do anything to her, Odessa arrives, yelling at him about Elvis being in the room.

Mike and Matt fight about whether or not Mike was the killer….as Raine realizes Odessa is part of the scam…..the same time Angie realizes it.

The women fight in a way that put Krystle and Alexis Carrington to shame as Matt goes to rescue his lady. The ladies fight with anything they can get their hands on until Angie knocks out Odessa just as Matt arrives.

Odessa killed both Ida and Vincent….and is arrested along with Mike.

Adrian, who was an innocent bystander, wants to know if they want Elvis.

Ida’s daughter is happy she got closure and Elvis is in her life since her mom loved him so much!

Will tells them Declan can walk and helps him show off as the episode comes to a close.

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts