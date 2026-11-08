Sammi’s Favorite Things: Paris & Pups

As a fan of Paris Hilton and animals, it was awesome to see that she decided to come up with a toy line that celebrates her own love of animals….especially puppies!

These cute trinkets are perfect for the pint-sized animal lover on your list and are sure to bring some fun, sparkle and pink to their lives.

More info:

Following the success of her animated kids’ series Paris & Pups, Paris Hilton is bringing the world of the show from screen to playroom with the new Paris & Pups toy collection, now available at Walmart.com

Developed and produced by Paris Hilton’s next-generation media company 11:11 Media, HappyNest Entertainment and 9 Story Media Group, Paris & Pups follows five fabulous pups who live in the penthouse of The Fabuluxe Hotel with 12-year-old Paris Star, known as “Star.” Inspired by Paris Hilton and her real-life pets, the series celebrates the bond between Star and her pups as they embark on creative adventures, live their best lives, and spread kindness and happiness.

Since launching last September, Paris & Pupshas garnered nearly 200 million views across platforms, with episodes available on YouTube, Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, and the Scholastic TV app.

Now, fans can bring the characters and imaginative world of Paris & Pups home. The new toy collection features a Paris Star Doll and Bijou Playset, a 2-in-1 Slivington Purse Playset, an Interactive Slivington Plush and an Interactive DJ Deck. Each product extends the world of the series through details including collectible Puppy Charms and character trading cards, giving kids new ways to collect, play and create their own Paris & Pupsadventures.

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts