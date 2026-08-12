America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/11/2026

This is the final week of Callback Rounds on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. This time, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara are bringing their acts back for one last chance to make it to the live shows.

Howie’s acts are up first. As a reminder, they are as follows:

Nene Royal—Singer Naimana and Danielle—Novelty act Cris Sosa—Comedy act Rynia Kando–Comedy act Daniel Alvarez—Comedian Bird and Byron—Singing duo

Nikki Glaser is on hand to help him judge. They will also be at the Laugh Factory to perform.

Nene Royal is up first and gives a heavy metal performance that has everyone cheering, smiling and left in awe that such a young girl can give such a powerful performance. WOW, she is incredible. Win or lose, she is going places.

Howie thinks she is having more fun and Nikki loves that it is such an amped up performance…..they both want MORE!

Cris Sosa: He jokes about cereal, particularly Corn Flakes and growing up in a Latino household, dreaming of being a bartender but only being a barback. It is adorable, clean fun.

Nikki enjoyed it but says not to ask questions because he is too good for that. Howie agrees that he is good, but stuff like that is a crutch.

Naimana and Danielle: They do another opera puppet act, that is quite…..inventive and interesting. They seem to be having a blast on stage and their passion for performing really shines through.

Howie thinks this is what we come to see on AGT. Nikki is confused.

Daniel Alvarez: He jokes about skipping in his dreams, being hit by a car, dating, AI and becoming a food delivery robot. Despite being nervous, he did a solid job.

Nikki suggests listening and tagging back to the other comedians.

Rynia Kando: She reads a children’s book about being a celebrity assistant, dealing with different celebrities and doing impressions of them having meltdowns. It is hysterical and my favorite of the night.

Nikki sees a future for her.

Bird and Byron: They do another original song tonight. They are good, but they also seem a bit nervous. However, the audience LOVES them and I can see them having an older boy band (man band?) kind of career ala Savage Garden.

The acts moving forward are Nene, Cris, Daniel And Bird and Byron.

Sofia is up next with guest judges Sebastian Yatra and Lele Pons. As a reminder, these are her acts:

Olivia Befus—Dog act Brook Lynn—Singer Darrell Moten—Magician Kameron Marshall—Magician Vahtang—Novelty act

Everyone gathers at Sofia’s house to practice and do their final audition. Darrell is struggling and even goes MIA, causing everyone to leave without him. Sofia is left confused.

Vahtang: He starts singing Ain’t No Sunshine mixed with beatboxing. It is interesting to watch and quite intriguing.

The judges love it, but Sofia preferred the audition.

Kameron Marshall: He does a card act combined with an intuition game where the judges guess the colors of the cards….all of which leads to Sofia’s original card choice being found and the cards they chose matching up to their birthdays.

While the judges are impressed, they are unsure about how it will do in the live shows.

Olivia Befus and Dogs: Jump roping dogs. Dancing pups. Lots of tricks. This is by far the best performance of the night as well as the cutest! There was a stumble at the end, but overall it was adorable.

The judges love it and wish they can have the dogs!

Brook Lynn: She struggles in rehearsals, but when it comes to her performance? Magical and powerful. I think she even did better than Evanescence….and that is saying something!

The judges worry about her nerves, but assured her she killed it.

Darrell Moten: He didn’t show because it was part of the act….of course. He is Zooming it in and has the ladies guess three numbers and Sebastian pick one of them….17…..and on it had yellow Lamborghini…..which Darrell is in….in the driveway…..and the number 17 is on the license plate.

The acts moving forward are Kameron, Olivia and Brook Lynn.

Top 44 acts:

Pink Beard—singer-songwriter Geno Plaeger—Magician Unitree—Dancing robots Brad and Tracey—Sword swallowing/danger act Cesar Dias—Singer-comedian The Community ALT–Choir Young and Strange—Magicians Come Here—Dance troupe Ashford Saunders—Singer Holland and Sienna—Aerial duo Jesse White Tumbling Team—Dance troupe Herwan—Aerial act Jesse Joe—Country band Tyrone and Margo—Danger act Guy Kelton Jones—Spoken word singer Cameron Logsdon—Comedy act Patrox—Dancer LaRussell—Singing group Nyjah and Zyah—Boy band duo Akira—Novelty act Travis Garland—Singer Sando—Novelty act Elsie—Singer Butter and Grit—Country duo Bety—Singer James and Marina—Mentalists

Nene Royal—Singer Cris Sosa—Comedy act Daniel Alvarez—Comedian Bird and Byron—Singing duo Olivia Befus—Dog act Brook Lynn—Singer Kameron Marshall—Magician

Golden Buzzers:

Lai Noelle – Singer (Simon Cowell)

Acro Canine Crew – Dog act (Terry Crews)

Luke Taleno – Rapper (Howie Mandel)

Lara D – Singer (Sofia Vergara)

Hundred Fingers – Magic act (Howie Mandel)

Isaac Atkins – Singer (Mel B)

Rubén Roldán Bustos – Parkour performer (Simon Cowell)

Royal Lasers – Laser act (Terry Crews)

Veronika Goroshkova – Aerial act (Sofia Vergara)

Mackenzie Sol – Singer (Mel B.)

Live shows next week, stay tuned.

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About the Author Sammi Turano Administrator Sammi has been a journalist for over a decade, specializing in entertainment, lifestyle, sports and celebrity news. She is the owner of TVGrapevine and Football in High Heels and the Host of Grapevine in High Heels With Sammi. Visit Website View All Posts