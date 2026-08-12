Chip Gaines Gives Pretty Good Advice

WHAT: Pretty Good Advice with Chip Gaines

WHERE/WHEN: Pretty Good Advice with Chip Gaines premieres Monday, Aug. 17, at 2 p.m. ET on Magnolia Network’s YouTube channel. New episodes premiere weekly through Sept. 14.

WHO: In Magnolia Network’s new YouTube Original series, Pretty Good Advice with Chip Gaines, Chip will set up his advice booth at the Silos to offer guidance, and occasionally a little tough love, to guests who stop by. In the premiere, he will help a baker determined to rebuild his life by rediscovering his passion for baking and entrepreneurship. Later, he gives an elementary schooler advice on going away to camp for the first time. Across the five episodes, conversations will span everything from home renovation and business to family and life wisdom, all delivered with Chip’s signature humor and heart.

RELEASE SCHEDULE:

(All episodes premiere at 2 p.m. ET.)

Premiering Monday, Aug. 17

“Chip Helps Man Who Lost It All When His Bakery Went Under”

Chip helps a struggling baker who lost it all and wants to find his passion for baking and entrepreneurship again. An elementary schooler needs advice on going away to camp for the first time.

Premiering Monday, Aug. 24

“Second Oldest Sibling Seeks Chip’s Help with Standing Out in Big Family”

A boy seeks Chip’s advice on how to stand out in his big family. A woman recently bought a children’s play city and needs design help from Chip.

Premiering Monday, Aug. 31

“Chip’s Advice on First Steps When Opening a New Business”

A Texas couple sold it all to open a new business and event space but needs Chip’s advice on their first steps and hiring.

Premiering Monday, Sept. 7

“What’s the Worst Advice Jo Gave Chip During a Home Renovation?”

A college professor asks Chip for his best advice for her business students and young adults. A woman in need of some renovation help asks Chip about his and Joanna’s biggest design mistake

Premiering Monday, Sept. 14

“What’s the Best Prank to Pull?”

A young prankster asks the professional prankster, Chip Gaines, for the best prank to pull on her siblings. A backyard farmer wants to know all about Chip’s chickens.

DIGITAL/SOCIAL: Fans are invited to subscribe to Magnolia Network’s YouTube channel to watch new episodes of Pretty Good Advice with Chip Gaines each Monday beginning Aug. 17. Follow @MagnoliaNetwork, @chipgaines and use hashtag #PrettyGoodAdvice on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for the latest updates.

PHOTO CREDIT TO MAGNOLIA NETWORK: https://warnerbros.box.com/s/hue8b5aory1787ddweuv9dyb2oa9cblr

Pretty Good Advice with Chip Gaines is produced by Blind Nil.

ABOUT MAGNOLIA NETWORK

Magnolia Network is a media joint venture between Chip and Joanna Gaines and Warner Bros. Discovery, comprising a cable network and family-friendly library of premium, award-winning unscripted original content streaming on HBO Max and discovery+. At Magnolia Network, we believe in telling life’s stories authentically and empowering our viewers to move past their comfort zones and try new things. We seek to entertain through smart, layered storytelling that inspires creativity, upholds beauty and draws out curiosity. Here, we are creating a space where we hope viewers will feel their time with us is never without purpose, but rather is time well spent.