Kelly Lyons Talks Exciting Project

By on Tuesday, August 27, 2024

Kelly Lyons is a force of nature. She has incredible talent, a fantastic work ethic and is creative to a fault. She is also one of the kindest, sweetest people I have ever met, becoming an inspiration to me in ways I will never forget.

 

Her latest project, Hindsight: The Day Before, proves how talented she really is. She wrote and produced the project and helped bring audio shows back in style. Check out our interview below:

 

 

